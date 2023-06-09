Deaf, hard of hearing kids attend college prep camp

JACKSONVILLE — College bound deaf and hard of hearing students got a taste of campus life this week as Jacksonville State University hosted a college prep camp.
The Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS) partnered with Jax State this week to host deaf and hard of hearing kids from all over Alabama in a six-day camp.
ADRS career counselor and college readiness counselor Sabrina Wren said the camp has been put on for many years and is a way to help students with hearing loss feel as if they are not alone.
“We’ve been doing this for decades at this point, and it’s just a really great week for these kids to get college readiness, meet other kids that have hearing loss, maybe they’re in mainstream [school] and never met anybody like them before. So it’s just a wonderful way for them to orient themselves and learn more about themselves as a student,” Wren said.
While many of the students that participated in the event were from the Alabama School for the Deaf out of Talladega, some students like Jamal Henderson were not surrounded by those who also experience hearing loss.
As his hearing loss is in his right ear, Henderson, 18, of Montevallo, said he plans to attend JSU in the fall and camps such as this week’s program allow him to understand the deaf community better.
Henderson said the camp did much more than focus on academics. In addition to preparing for studying, the course prepares them for all campus and college activity.
“Really just helping us grow as a person, teaching us techniques that we would need, not only in college, but later on in life,” Henderson said.
For example, Friday morning, the students could be found in the back parking lot of the Houston Cole Library driving golf carts in a drunk-driving simulation. Each student donned a pair of goggles that simulated what a person might see if they were intoxicated and drove around traffic cones placed in a straight line in the parking lot.
Giggles of laughter rang out as the students had fun in the experiment. However, Henderson said the focus of the experiment taught the students the implications of driving drunk.
The students stayed in Doggett Hall for the six days in the program that is fully funded by the ADRS. Jax State Coordinator Deaf and Hard of Hearing services Jennifer Yocum said the program began as an idea by Jamie Glass. Glass said that in the early 2000s, he saw a real need for services that catered to the deaf community.
“We have an incredible team in Disability Resources dedicated to creating a diverse learning environment that promotes inclusion while providing equal access to educational opportunities for students with disabilities,” said Dr. Sean Creech, director of Disability Resources.
“The office views disability as an identity that is integral to our campus community and the larger society just like any other part of our identities. Efforts like this camp are one of the many programs and activities which foster an inclusive and equitable environment for students,” Creech said.