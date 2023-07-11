Daniel assumes depot command

Col. Craig A. Daniel assumed his post as the 38th commander of the Anniston Army Depot during ceremonies held at the historical site Tuesday morning.
The Houston, Texas, native received his commission in 2000 and has since served in assignments across the nation as well as overseas in Korea, Egypt, Japan, Germany and Afghanistan.
Daniel has also been the recipient of several awards and decorations including two Bronze Stars and four Army Achievement Medals.
The new commander is taking his post after recently graduating from the Air War College — Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery — after having already acquired a bachelor of science in Criminal Justice, an MBA and a master of science in Strategic Studies.
Daniel is married to the former Dr. Patti Ayers of Hartwell, Ga., and they are the parents of two sons, Jackson and Lincoln.
His first public remarks in his new position were brief, stating his humility at being assigned to command Anniston Army Depot and reminding those who work there of their purpose in the world.
“Am I excited to be here today? Yes. Am I humbled to be here today? You have no idea,” Daniel said as he addressed the crowd filled with former commanders, civic leaders and depot officers and employees.
He thanked all those attending “for so many conversations already this morning that have welcomed me and the Daniel family with open arms.”
“To the members of the Anniston Army Depot team, if there is ever a doubt in your mind about why you are here regardless of what your function is at this depot, look to your left, your right and behind you,” Daniel said. “These vehicles are why you are here. You turn on the news every night and you see the fruits of your labors.”
McCoy says farewell
Just as the morning was set aside to greet the new commander, there were moments designed to say farewell to its outgoing commander and for him to do likewise.
Col. Eric A. McCoy’s event began shortly before the official ceremony as Army Tank Command Major General Darren L. Werner presented McCoy with the Legion of Merit for his service as the depot’s commander for the past two years.
“Col. McCoy demonstrated exemplary leadership skills and unwavering compassion and devotion,” the official orders read. “Col. McCoy’s achievements, dedication and exemplary performance of duty are in keeping with the highest tradition of military service and reflects great credit upon himself.”
McCoy, who will be transitioning from the depot to a post at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., at times displayed emotion as he made his formal farewell during the official proceedings.
“Logistics is the lifeblood of our army,” McCoy said. “The artisans represented by the colors [flags] before you represent the incredible lineage of both the incredible soldiers and Army civilians who came before them.”
He noted the U. S. Army goes through changes in “almost a cyclical way according to the needs of the American people and the government.”
“Much like Alabama weather, wait for a moment and in time it will probably change,” McCoy said.
He said the reason the depot has reached and will continue the status of importance it has attained “is not because of great processes or great technology.”
“It’s because of great people,” McCoy said. “If logistics is about expanding the art of the possible with those people, it would be remiss of me not to thank those who made the latest chapter of our depot’s history possible. I thank God for putting great people into our workforce and our community for this season in my life.”
He credited all the success realized by the depot over the past two years “to the highly talented, truly dedicated and insurmountable workforce that comprises Team Anniston.”
“Remanufacturing 1,750 primary systems. Four thousand eight hundred thirty-two secondary items. Ninety-five non-Army items in support of our forces and allies. All exceeding performance metrics and revenue. Executing over 4.8 million direct labor hours resetting over 776 combat systems and other equipment for our six geographic combatant commands and joint services and supporting over 11 Allied customer requirements,” McCoy said.”
“No one will remember these numbers six months or six minutes from now,” he continued. “Our workforce will remember they were treated fairly, with dignity and respect. To every member of our exceptional workforce, thank you for your personal commitment to this depot and our Army.”
McCoy ended with a nod to the man who is succeeding him.
“Craig, you are about to embark on the most enriching journey of your military career,” he said. “Welcome to the crown jewel of the organic industrial base. Take care of this great workforce and they will take care of you.”
Change of command at the Anniston Army Depot Tuesday morning. Outgoing commander Col Eric A. McCoy (right), incoming Col. Craig A. Daniel (center). Photo by Bill Wilson
Change of command at the Anniston Army Depot Tuesday morning. From left: Outgoing commander Col Eric A. McCoy, General Major Darren L. Werner and incoming commander Col. Craig A. Daniel. Photo by Bill Wilson
