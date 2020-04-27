Damaging winds still a threat Wednesday after forecast downgrade

Severe weather risks forecast for Wednesday have been downgraded for most of the state, according to the National Weather Service, though damaging winds are still a concern.
Forecasters Tuesday marked northeastern Alabama, along with much of the rest of the state, as an area of “marginal” risk for Wednesday, the lowest risk category on the weather service’s five-step scale. Though tornadoes or hail are considered unlikely, damaging winds up to 60 mph are still possible.
“They’ll be fairly isolated, we think,” said Gerald Satterwhite, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Calera. “But even if we don’t get a storm tomorrow, the large-scale weather system will be breezy, with winds up to around 25 to 30 mph throughout the day.”
Last Thursday a storm in the “slight” risk category, a step up from “marginal,” spawned winds that reached as high as 40 mph, leading to more than 100 reports of damage in Calhoun County and about three-dozen houses hit by falling trees. Two first responders were injured that day when a tree fell on them while they were rescuing an Anniston resident from a mobile home, which had itself been struck by a tree earlier that morning. The storm left more than 14,000 residences without power, according to Alabama Power.
Jason Davis, another meteorologist at the Calera station, said Monday that high-speed winds shouldn’t be discounted just because they’re not tornadic.
“The thing about damaging winds is that they’re spread over a larger area that’s impacted,” Davis said. “And trees can be weakened by wet ground or by some of the previous storms.”
Davis said to prepare for damaging winds the same as if they were tornadoes: Get to the lowest floor in the building, away from windows, and settle in. As with prior weather alerts, people should choose adequate shelter over social distancing, he said, with severe storms taking precedence over the threat of COVID-19 infection.
Satterwhite said Tuesday that a peaceful weekend is still in the forecast, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s.