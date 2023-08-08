Cross country: Munford runner Dakota Frank wants another state title

MUNFORD — He counts the miles.
He wins the races, and he raises his hands skyward, toward the cross country clouds.
Over the years and through the woods, Dakota Frank of Munford has become an elite runner. And he has done that through sheer hard work and long workouts.
“This used to be humbling for me, but over time, cross country has become my lifestyle,” said Frank, the Munford Lions senior and the tireless runner.
He has won 75 to 80 races with Munford and on his own in the last five years. And that is because of endless hours of training. Frank even ran varsity cross country as a seventh-grader for the Lions.
Frank sweats away at least 15 hours of road work every week. All that he wants to do is cut time and improve by the mile and the day.
He has done that pretty steadily since he was a Munford freshman. Frank was on the cross country clock at 17 minutes, 5 seconds as a ninth-grader.
And just last month, Frank ran his best 5K race ever. He was timed at 15:41.11, as he finished third in the AHSAA North-South all-star boys cross country race in Montgomery.
Frank, the 17-year-old, pushed his 5-foot-10 body to the limit.
“I was running against the best upcoming seniors,” Frank said. “They are all fast.”
Munford’s cross country star competed like he belonged. Frank can accomplish just about anything that he wants to. He is long, slender and sprint-happy.
Frank has jumped over his share of mud puddles out on the smorgasbord of cross country courses, too. He never gets too much of running, or closing the gap and proving something to his competitors.
“The meets reflect the practices,” Frank said. “I can run downhill. I want to get better, and I’m doing my thing.”
For the 12th-grader from Munford, that means winning the big one and running like a state champion. Frank won his first Class 4A boys state cross country championship last November in Oakville.
He was timed at a heart-throbbing 16:00.86 on the 3.1-mile race course. That was a dream run for Frank, who reached one of his longtime personal goals, the state title.
“I was taking some deep breaths,” Frank said. “I showed some endurance and some persistence. I was popping, cutting and going.”
And with another cross country season just around the bend, Frank would like to win the second cross country state championship of his illustrious Munford career.
Frank would also like to run consistently in the 15-minute range this season for the Munford Lions.
“I’m sitting good, and I love it,” Frank said.
He always has the runner’s mentality and the next gear.