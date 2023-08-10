Cracker to play at the Helena Amphitheater on Aug. 12

The band Cracker ruled the alternative album charts and my car stereo in the 1990s. Their album "Kerosene Hat" was a staple in my newly discovered diet of earnest lyrics, guitars that weren't overproduced and videos that weren't full of hairspray and neon spandex pants.
Cracker's singer, and one of its two principles, David Lowery, was responsible for ushering a new attitude and outlook for a young man eager to expand his musical horizons. I took a trek backwards and began listening to his seminal other band, Camper Van Beethoven. Lowery's delivery and songwriting was a part of my musical overhaul. This was an act that mattered, and one of the many acts that helped to make an army out of college rock acolytes.
Cracker is coming to the Helena Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 12, for a free festival with Bloodkin. I spoke with Lowery in advance of that show and found that he's now a father, senior lecturer at the University of Georgia and a tireless protector of the vanguard of my generation's obsession with alternative records and radio.
Question: I went back and listened to your last album "Berkeley to Bakersfield." That is a fantastic album. "California Country Boy" is not what I expected.
Answer: It's straight up honky tonk country style. I'll tell you about that record. From the beginning, Cracker was always from the punk/alternative world with a heavy ground in Americana and roots music. The idea was let's separate the tunes into two discs, with one being rock and punk and the other being a country. Where Johnny (Hickman) and I grew up in California, it was 75 miles from L.A. in a town called Redlands, and you went through ranch lands until you got there. We listened to a ton of country growing up. We became well versed in it through osmosis. My high school had a country clique that was larger than a punk clique.
Q: Do you have any plans for new Cracker music?
A: It's economically hard. The band doesn’t really collaborate. We don't work on a laptop. Our songs are in studio records and really expensive to make. I’m not saying that we won’t, but it is not very easy right now. In lieu of that I've made solo records.
Q: Your approach to streaming music and physical releases are two totally different things.
A: Yes, totally. With the solo album we do some direct mail to fans with a little bit of retail stores. We also make it available on different streaming services like Bandcamp.
Q: The length of the tour you’re at now, is that typical to do at this stage in your career?
A: We've been out on tour for about three weeks at a time and we've scaled back down to weekends. Yes, this is the way we tour now and in the summer we can play out more. I like going home and being around my kids, dog and spending time with family. I spent many years on the road away from family and it got very old to me.
Q: Is there a different preparation to play live now, as opposed to when you first started?
A: It is actually harder now because we have so many albums to draw from. In spring we start a list of songs we would want to play in the summer. It requires some preparation we normally wouldn’t have to do when we were younger. My band and I are sober and we're now interested in having a good performance. After thirty five years it's really important to execute a really tight show.
Q: After being in it this long, is it still kind of strange to hear any of your songs in the supermarket or on the radio?
A: Yes, actually a few years ago my younger son was watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer reruns. I was watching with him and remarked that a song on there was really familiar. I asked him who it was and he asked me if I was serious. It was a Cracker song named "The Good Life."
I've also had students discover my songs through the show "Rectify."
Q: Tell me about Johnny (Hickman).
A: The band was just me and Johnny and we had other rotating members play on records and tour. Although the rock record on "Berkeley to Bakersfield" is our original rhythm section from "Kerosene Hat." It's now largely an ensemble based here in Athens, Ga.
Q: What keeps you and Johnny together?
A: I think he is a great guitar stylist and we have the classic thing that great rock bands have between singer and guitarist. I could go on and on.
Q: Describe the feeling you get on stage.
A: On stage is cool but I still struggle with anxiety. When we get on stage I don’t focus on the crowd. I usually concentrate on one or two people and pretend we are at the recording studio. But Johnny Hickman is different and loves being on stage in the limelight.
Q: Do you have the same anxiety teaching a class?
A: No, it is a lot easier and the crowd is very much smaller and I can do it much easier. I have a small edge over other lecturers because I've done it so much and the stakes aren't as high.
Q: Is there anything you think people need to know before they will come see you?
A: You know way more of our songs than you think you would know. That is a common thing for people when they come to our show. They say I didn’t realize this was your band’s song.