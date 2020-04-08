COVID-19 testing at speedway Friday open to Calhoun County residents

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- An official with the state Health Department said Wednesday drive-thru coronavirus testing later this week at Talladega Superspeedway will be open to residents of Talladega, St. Clair and Calhoun counties.
The testing will take place Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Talladega Superspeedway at 3366 Speedway Blvd. in Lincoln.
Robbie Stubbs, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Northeast District of the state Health Department, said the objective is to provide testing for patients in northern Talladega County, St. Clair County and Calhoun County, but she added there’s no restrictions based on county lines as long as patients meet the criteria for testing.
The testing is free.
“We hope we can test as many as possible … If they do come in from I-20, that is perfectly fine,” Stubbs said.
To qualify for testing, an individual must be symptomatic with fever, cough or shortness of breath; immunocompromised or have multiple chronic diseases; or over the age of 65, a health care worker or associated with a long-term health care facility. The state Health Department set the parameters for testing.
Patients are also required to have a phone number so staff members can contact them with their results.
Stubbs said the tests will be sent to the state lab, and patients will receive a call with test results, regardless of the outcome, as soon as the results are available. The estimated wait time for results is four days, and patients should refrain from calling the health department before the results are available.