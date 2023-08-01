Couple wins free wedding event

On Sunday afternoon, Devin Sauls and Caley Ponder drove to The Barn at Red Rock thinking they were going to tour the potential venue in White Plains for their wedding.
The only thing they knew was that they were one of three finalists for winning an all-expenses-paid wedding package. Then, the shock happened. The couple walked into the entrance of the rustic banquet hall and heard the announcement they had won. Gold confetti fell around them, and they saw family members who had taken part in planning the surprise.
“I don’t feel deserving of this,” said a teary Ponder, “and I am overwhelmed.”
Her fiance, a firefighter in Gadsden, said the savings will help them.
“We will be paying for Caley’s tuition of about $6,000 for her to graduate as a nurse practitioner,’ he said.
Ponder works as a nurse at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
The couple both live in Piedmont. She graduated from White Plains High School and received her nursing degree from Jacksonville State University. He graduated from Southside High School and obtained his firefighting certification from Gadsden State Community College.
Kendell Hall, co-owner of The Barn at Red Rock, said she thought of giving away a free wedding as a marketing tool and was surprised when about two dozen business owners volunteered to join in the effort.
She had asked for readers of her Facebook page to nominate an engaged couple and share their story. Three hundred nominations came in, some without a story and some nominating themselves. The Barn at Hall Farm’s staff narrowed the number down to 90, and then used an online document they sent to the vendors who read the stories and picked their favorites, which led to the Sauls-Ponder couple being chosen.
Besides the family members, several of the vendors were present Sunday at the gathering, including Bama Photo Booths in Anniston, Dana’s This and That in Munford, WM Grocery in Heflin and others.
“The free wedding took on a life of its own,” Hall said.