Every day leading into the 2019 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, the 100th race in track history, contributing writer Mark McCarter counts down the top 100 Talladega drivers of all time. Today: 30-21.
30. Charlie Glotzbach. His approach at Talladega helped cement his “Chargin’ Charlie” nickname. He won the pole for the first race, but was among those who boycotted, then had three wins, four poles in six ARCA races.
29. Jamie McMurray. War Eagle! He was carrying Auburn colors on his Chevy when he won for the second time in 2013.
28. Bobby Labonte. His brother won in the fall of 1997, and Bobby followed up with a win in the spring of ’98. He also twice won in the IROC series.
27. Terry Labonte. It took him 22 starts to earn the first of his two wins.
26. Ernie Irvan. When Morgan-McClure found the secret to plate racing, Irvan was the perfect pilot with two wins and five poles in 21 starts.
25. Mark Martin. It took him 19 tries before he took the first of two ’Dega checkered flags, but was a steady, consistent finisher.
24. Sterling Marlin. Sterling was a back-to-back winner, with Dale Jarrett and Dale Earnhardt following in second and third both times.
23. Michael Waltrip. Always confident in restrictor plate races, DEI put him in victory lane twice at Talladega. No one has run more laps at the track.
22. Kevin Harvick. No active driver has raced more Talladega laps than Harvick, whose .011-second win over Jamie McMurray in 2010 was a thriller.
21. Kurt Busch. The best plate racer to never win at Talladega, but he has 19 top 10 finishes in 36 starts.