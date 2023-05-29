Corporal was a hometown hero before he was a war hero

OXFORD — Many students at Wellborn High School in the early 1960s looked up to one of their fellows, Allan Ray Chaffin.

Chaffin was a good student in the Class of 1965, an outstanding athlete and a competent singer in the school choir.

They continued to admire LCpl Allan Ray Chaffin’s service to his country in the Marines, and no doubt hoped for the best while their friend served his country in Vietnam. But students and faculty alike were jolted into mourning when they heard of Chaffin’s death on May 15, 1967, at age 20. He had been killed while rescuing a fellow soldier.

One of those who admired him was a younger cousin, Terry Parker of Oxford.

“That day, things almost shut down at school and everyone was quiet,” said Parker, who in that spring of ’67 was a junior at Wellborn, from which Chaffin had graduated two years earlier.

Parker heard the news of Chaffin’s death, left class, and ran to find his mother, a lunchroom worker named Evelyn Kilmartin. She had already left her job to be with her sister, Chaffin’s mother, Vergie.

Parker said the rest of the school day was a blur, except that his band director knew he and Chaffin were cousins and told him to stay in the band room instead of going outdoors to practice.

“I remember standing in the band room that day and staring out the window,” Parker said.

Chaffin had returned to Wellborn from where he and his family had lived for a few years in California. When the family returned to the Wellborn community, where Chaffin enrolled at school, he impressed the girls with his light red hair, athletic build and good looks.

“His coach, Ed Dupree, said when Ray came to Wellborn, which was around the eighth grade,” Parker said, “the girls went crazy over this handsome guy from California.”

Chaffin made his mark in football, track and basketball and received the offer of a scholarship to the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. He went there for a couple of weeks, grew homesick, and decided he didn’t want to go to college.

A fellow soldier visits Chaffin’s family

Chaffin’s sister, Pam Arrington, got a call one day from a man named Elmer Short from Arizona. He wanted to meet her and her mother to tell them the story about how Chaffin died. On the battlefield, Chaffin, as the lance corporal of the soldiers under his charge, noticed that a fellow soldier from Alabama had fallen. The troops were under heavy fire, which didn’t deter him. He reached the soldier, picked him up, and just as he stepped toward safety near Short, a bullet killed him.

“I was the last person to see Ray alive and the first person to see him dead,” Short told the family, and he also said the man that Chaffin had rescued lived and returned home to Attalla.

“He gave his life for another,” said Parker, who still dreams that his cousin has returned from the war safely.

Another cousin remembers

Don Taylor, another cousin who lives near Alabaster, said that Chaffin, as a child, wanted to be in the military.

“As most everybody in our generation did as we grew up, we played with our cousins. All the other cousins and I played cowboys and Indians, but Allan Ray always wanted to play war. It was us building forts or playing an army scene.”

Taylor said he and Chaffin had a special bond. Whether the family lived in Alabama or whether it was when they returned, they were always best friends.

“He was a big, good-looking guy who the coaches nicknamed ‘California’,” Taylor said. “I was the quarterback on Wellborn’s football team, and he was the end receiver. He always made me look much better than I was. If I threw the ball close to him, he’d catch it.”

Taylor, too, has continuing dreams about his cousin. He said the dream is always the same: Chaffin returns home from the war after several years and surprises him. Whenever Taylor tries to talk to Chaffin, though, the expression in his eyes is a million miles away.

“It’s like he’s saying, ‘I have seen things and done things you cannot imagine,’” said Taylor, who adds that he has lived with a level of guilt because he didn’t enlist and fight alongside Chaffin.

A niece passes down Allan Ray’s legacy

Brandi Cosby, a substitute teacher at Carrollton City Schools in Carrollton, Ga., is Chaffin’s niece. She said her uncle’s memory has always been a part of her life even though she never met him. His picture hangs in the hallway of her home with other family pictures.

Cosby’s five-year-old daughter, Braelyn, so named because of the name’s similarity to “Ray,” knows that her great uncle went to war and never came home, which makes her grandmother and great-grandmother sad.

On each Veterans Day and Memorial Day at Anniston’s Veterans Park, Cosby and other family members lay a rose in honor of Chaffin’s service to his country.

“I’ve always been proud to say he was my uncle,” said Cosby, “and I’ve loved all the stories about him. He seemed to have been a genuinely nice man.”