Community Health Clinic receives $15,000 grant for COVID-19 relief

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair Community Health Clinic has received a $15,000 grant from the Daniel Foundation of Alabama as part of a program to help communities deal with COVID-19.
Cristy Daffron, who serves on the Board of Directors for SCCHC, said the grant will be used for the expansion of telehealth services so patients can be treated remotely.
Due to a lack of donated personal protective equipment, the clinic's grant application said that this transition was the best way to protect patients and volunteer staff working at the clinic.
“The uncertainty of the COVID-19 impact in the months to come demands that St. Clair Community Health Clinic identify and develop creative delivery platforms so that patients will have no disruption in services,” Daffron said about the change to telehealth.
She said through telehealth services, the clinic can provide primary health care visits for vulnerable patients while also ensuring they continue to get the medications they need.
The grant is the second the clinic has received since the beginning of the pandemic. In April, the clinic received a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham.
Daffron said that both of these grants are essential to the mission of the clinic as it responds to the challenges of the pandemic.
“This funding has been critical for SCCHC as our medical providers are 100-percent volunteers and can continue to care for patients remotely with the addition of a telehealth program,” she said. “In addition, gift cards for medications, at-home blood pressure monitors, and blood glucose monitors will be purchased for patients.”
Daffron said that most of all the grants will allow SCCHC to continue in its mission to provide healthcare for under-privileged populations in St. Clair County.
“Thanks to these grants, SCCHC will be able to provide services to a population that has no other available resources for primary healthcare services in the county,” she said.
The clinic applied for the grant with help from the city of Pell City.
City Manager Brian Muenger said that while the clinic is not a city-run service, the city can apply for grants on behalf of the clinic. The clinic is housed in the city social services building, but remains an independent nonprofit.
“These are things that the city would not be an eligible applicant on its own.” Muenger said, adding that the city does not provide the proper services.
Muenger said that because of this the clinic wrote the grant application and all other materials while the city simply submitted the application.
Daffron said that the clinic is appreciative of the support from the community and hopes to continue to serve the county.
“We are honored to serve the community and to be an integral component in the community's strategy to provide quality medical care for all residents in the county,” she said.