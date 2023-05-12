Community garden opens in Heflin

A celebration in Heflin Monday morning brought together community leaders, state and local officials, master gardeners and others to open the new Heflin Community Garden located at 505 Haley Road.
The Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council (RC&D), a nonprofit organization located in Heflin, awarded a $5,200 grant to help fund the garden that allows residents to grow their own herbs, flowers and vegetables. No rent or fee is charged to those who sign up to use the garden.
The parcel of city-owned land incorporates forty-two 4-by-16-foot planters covered in pine straw mulch in which residents grow their produce. For those with access issues, such as wheelchair mobility, several planters are raised up off the ground.
Steve Jones with the Cheaha Master Gardeners — a county association of the Alabama Master Gardeners — was the architect for the sprawling garden that’s already producing vegetables.
He uses the drawing of a footstool to explain the benefits of gardening.
“We have three legs of our stool — education, harvest and relaxation. Teach people how to grow, what to grow, what it means, get some foodstuffs out of it, harvest some food and have a little fun,” Jones said.
He said anyone can sign up for a garden plot, however, Heflin City Councilwoman Rhonda Green notes that only a handful of plots are still available.
“Go to City Hall, pick up a number, only two to three remain unclaimed,” Green said.
Cleburne County Commissioner Emmett Owen was all smiles during the celebration. His district includes the city of Heflin.
“I love it when they get [produce] in that frying pan, because that’s when I enjoy it the best, I think it’s a great thing for the community, it’s really turned out great, it's a good location, beautiful site, easy access, this is outstanding,” Owen said.
Debby Mathews, president of the Cheaha Master Gardeners, said many different plants are being grown at the garden.
“We have several variety of tomatoes … we’ve got cucumbers, we’ve got herbs, we’ve got lavender, we’ve got basil, dill, oregano, thyme, and then we’ve got flowers, we’ve got marigolds, the master gardeners are going to be adding some salvia,” Mathews said.
Mathews said the garden also promotes education — posted signs illustrate what to grow, how to grow it and how to care for it — as well as community fellowship, in that gardeners can certainly visit with one another as they tend their little patches of earth.
“This is about community development as much as it is an educational project,” she said.
Heflin Mayor Robby Brown thanked all partners involved to make the community garden a reality, including RC&D for supplying the grant and State Sen. Randy Price, R-Opelika.
“He actually puts in the funding in so it can trickle down to us little guys,” the Mayor said.
Brown said the garden would not have been a reality had it not been for the master gardeners who put in many hours of planning and labor.
Alabama Power has expressed interest in the garden by possibly offering grants for fruit trees, Brown said.
Brown also commended the Heflin Street Department for its role in constructing the garden.
“It’s everybody coming together, from the master gardeners to the senator to RC&D, we want to thank all of you for what you're doing in our community, because it means a lot,” Brown said.
The RC&D program secures funding from the state legislature, private foundations and federal partnerships. The RC&D Council serves Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega and Tallapoosa counties.