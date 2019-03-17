JACKSONVILLE — For Jacksonville State's Reagan Watkins, this was anything but an ordinary win in an ordinary softball game on an ordinary Sunday afternoon.
Nearly 10 months after the left-handed sophomore had surgery on her throwing shoulder, she pitched two innings for JSU and got the win in a 7-5 victory over Jacksonville University. Watkins was cleared to pitch in December — only seven months after surgery that was supposed to keep her out of action for a year — and she worked a rough inning in February.
But, on Sunday, JSU coach Jana McGinnis said that the way she looked in recent bullpen sessions persuaded her she should get the ball again. So, after staff ace Faith Sims worked the first three innings, Watkins trotted to the circle to plenty of loud cheers and encouragement from her teammates.
.@_reaganwat (16) is recovering from an arm injury and had pitched only one inning this year, until today. She worked two innings, allowing only one run. pic.twitter.com/LtlKN6lVEC— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) March 17, 2019
"I feel more myself than I've ever felt," Watkins said. "I was telling one of my teammates I felt more like me. … It feels good to have my teammates rally around me again. I like being in the circle."
She said she hurt her shoulder about halfway through last season when she was a freshman at Southern Mississippi. When she transferred to Jacksonville State, it was uncertain if she even would be able to pitch at all season, especially not this early.
"Getting back out there has definitely been the result of a lot of hard work. A lot of hard work," Watkins said. "It's been a little stressful getting back from the surgery, but I've kind of progressed every day. Some days are a lot better than others, but being able to be out there and feel confident again, it feels good."
She entered in the top of the fourth inning with Jacksonville State leading 3-1 and got JU to go down 1-2-3. JSU added a run in the bottom half of the inning, and the top of the fifth started rough for Watkins. She walked the first batter and a double that scored the leadoff batter. But, she got a flyout, a strikeout and a flyout to end the inning.
I AM CLEARED‼️ what I was told would be a 12-month endeavor turned into a 7-month blessing that has taught me the importance of growth, progress, and small victories // and although there is still a long way to go, catch me in the circle sporting gamecock red in February! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qfbCL2HWFB— Reagan Watkins (@_reaganwat) December 12, 2018
After that, freshman Lexi Androlevich pitched an inning, and Alexus Jimmerson closed it out. Because Sims did not throw enough innings to qualify for the win, according to the softball scoring rulebook, Watkins was awarded the victory by the scorekeeper. Sims would've had to go four innings.
As for Watkins, McGinnis said she's getting better and better.
"It's taken some time to get there, but I think the last two weeks watching her in the bullpen, she's very close," McGinnis said. "She's getting there. She's had some really good stuff in the bullpen, looking more like the Reagan I remember from high school."
For Watkins, maybe the best part of the day was how her teammates seemed so enthusiastic about
"It's so refreshing, honestly, having people you know have your back," she said. "They want you to do well, they want you to succeed, because I haven't always had that."
What to know
—Senior second baseman Anna Chisolm went 2-for-2 with two home runs and a walk. On her first at-bat, JSU trailed 1-0 but had two outs and runners on first and second. Chisolm went 11 pitches deep into the at bat before ripping a shot over the center field fence. She now has eight homers for the year.
—Taylor Beshears homered and now has nine for the season. Hannahstaysia Weaver tripled, and Jada Terry doubled. Anna Hood singled, and Karsen Mosley went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases.
—Androlevich pitched for the first time since throwing 4 ⅓ innings in a February game. An error with two outs brought home two runs, but she didn't allow anything after that. Jimmerson allowed a home run to lead off the top of the seventh but closed out the win.
Who said
—Chisolm on the discipline she showed in the 11-pitch at bat: "I feel more disciplined now as a senior. When I was younger as a freshman, sophomore and even last year, I don't think I was really focusing on getting my pitches. I wasn't working on hitting my pitches, I was hitting the pitcher's pitches."
—McGinnis on the double that the right-handed Terry hit to right-center: "She's been too anxious in the box. A lot of pitchers are staying out on her, and she's trying to pull that outside pitch instead of being more patient. Going to the other way was good to see."
Next up
—Jacksonville State (16-6) will open Ohio Valley Conference play Friday with a doubleheader at Morehead State and a Sunday doubleheader at Eastern Kentucky.