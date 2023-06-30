Colorado Army depot completes chemical weapons destruction

On June 22, residents near and around the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado likely felt the same sense of relief Calhoun County residents did in 2011.
The June date is when a cache of chemical weapons stored at the western depot was finally destroyed, in accordance with law and international agreement.
The project, and a similar undertaking in Kentucky, is part of the Program Executive Office of the Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives (PEO ACWA).
The program is responsible for eliminating stored U.S. chemical weapons by Sept. 30.
The Pueblo plant team destroyed 780,000 mustard agent-filled projectiles and mortar rounds. The closure phase will continue for the next three to four years.
The Anniston Chemical Agent Disposal Facility’s demilitarization operations began on Aug. 9, 2003, and ended on Sept. 22, 2011.
However, the construction of the Anniston facility began in 1997, and it was tested between 2001 and 2003. In total 661,529 munitions and 474,859 gallons of agent were destroyed.
Jacksonville’s Mike Abrams was the public affairs officer for the Anniston Disposal Facility and the Anniston Chemical Activity, the latter of which was responsible for the storage of the weapons. Both operations took place within the perimeter of Anniston Army Depot.
“We had, as much as possible, promised and guaranteed the community that we would safely dispose of the chemical weapons that had been stored since the 1960s,” Abrams said. “It was our belief that the never-ending storage was the greater risk to the community. By working closely with former Anniston Mayor Chip Howell, former Gov. Bob Riley and the late Calhoun County Commissioner Eli Henderson, the effort was a collaboration of the political and the non-governmental leaders to commit to safely disposing of those weapons.”
Abrams said he remembers the great sense of accomplishment for being able to deliver to the community the promises made.
“No doubt, the same feelings are being shared by our sister site in Colorado,” he said.
The task at Blue Grass Army Depot, near Richmond, Ky., is 92.66 percent completed, according to a June 2, 2023, post on its website. It is set to be finished by the September deadline this year.
The director of field operations for PEO ACWA is Tim Garrett who is based at ANAD but serves as the operations supervisor for the managers of the Pueblo and Blue Grass plants.
“Pueblo finished on June 22, a great day, and it will be a great day for Kentucky when the Blue Grass project is finished in the next 30 days,” he said. “It means the U.S. stockpile will all be destroyed.”
Garrett said he, too, remembers the day Anniston’s plant was finished.
“It was just a feeling of exhilaration that we had ridded the community of the stockpile, and I feel linked to the other two places, too. The burden of all those stored weapons will soon be all gone.”