City sewers in Golden Springs to be tested for breaks, defects

The Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board will be smoke-testing the sewer system in the Golden Springs area during the next few days to find unwanted breaks or defects in the sewer system.
Ed Turner, general manager of the AWWSB, said Friday that residents may see smoke emanating from the ground, or from roof vents, building foundations, manhole covers or other holes in the ground. This is normal for the conditions of the test and no cause for alarm, according to an AWWSB news release.
The smoke should not enter one’s home or business if it has the proper plumbing and ventilation. The AWWSB recommends running water into fixtures that are not used frequently and allow the pipes’ traps to fill with water.
“What they do is they put smoke in the sanitary sewer and wherever the smoke comes up we know we have an issue and we’ll be able to address it,” Turner said.
Turner said unlike the smoke that’s invading the eastern United States from Canadian wildfires, the smoke used for the test is a non-toxic, odorless substance that is harmless to humans, pets, food or other goods.
If the smoke does enter a home, the water works recommends opening the doors and windows of the home and calling the AWWSB office at 256-241-2000.
“They need to call us immediately, for no other reason, so there’s an issue there and we need to address it, not that it’s a danger, it's just they need to call us,” he said.