‘Cinderella’ sparkles in new Jacksonville Opera production

OXFORD — The Jacksonville Opera Company has put a shine on the famous glass slipper as it restores the classic tale of “Cinderella” with three performances this weekend at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in a cooperative effort with Jacksonville State University.
While made famous by the iconic Disney animation, this version was commissioned especially for a live television performance on CBS in 1957 when the network commissioned the famed Broadway duo of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II to adapt the story and write an original score to highlight the medium’s new ability to broadcast in color.
That version also brought the star power of Julie Andrews, who was playing Eliza Doolittle of “My Fair Lady” on Broadway at the time, into the title role.
The JSO version, which debuted with three performances last weekend, is a full and lush version with an ensemble cast of more than 40 filling the stage backed by a 20-piece live orchestra.
The set design is deceptively simple as the grand staircase transforms before your eyes from its original grandeur to the simplistic drab dwelling of Cinderella, her stepmother, two stepsisters and a family of young mice who become the princess-to-be’s closest friends while suffering her stepfamily’s abuse.
Dr. Nathan Wright served as the technical director using the OPAC production team of Chase Greene, Cody Staeck, Christian Watts, Daniel O’Donnell, Brian Jones and Michael Retell.
Their work with the set, lights and sound all add to the magic of the program and help give a true flying gift to the fairy godmother at the end of the performance.
The quality of the production is perfectly matched with the performers under the direction of Emily Duncan, who also serves on the Knox Concert Series board of directors.
Trinity Lane and Ethan Duce bring Broadway-level personality and vocal quality to the lead roles of Cinderella and Prince Christopher while providing a chemistry between the two characters without which the entire production would fall flat.
Lane is brilliant throughout the show but has a golden moment as she sings of her dream of leaving the scourge of her stepfamily with “In My Own Little Corner” accompanied by the choreography of the youngsters portraying her small mouse friends.
However, the duet by Lane and Duce of the classic “If I Loved You” remains the show’s heart-tugging and bittersweet showstopper amplified by the duo’s performance.
Jennie Wall, Esther Shulll and Leah Turner provide a quick and wicked comic relief to the roles of Cinderella’s stepmother and stepsisters while Ken Bodiford and Teresa Crosby play the roles of Prince Christopher’s parents with a nod to the elite and a quick wink to the absurd.
The JSO production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is an instant classic and not to be missed by both the young and the young at heart.
The final three performances at OPAC will be Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, June 25, at 2 p.m.
Tickets prices range from $10 to $25 and are available online at oxfordpac.org or at the OPAC box office.