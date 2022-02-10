Chris Roberts: Count me, a journalist, as one of Rudy's kids

I have known two politicians who had roads named for them during their lifetimes.
One lost his reputation, his freedom and his road’s name after being convicted in a securities fraud scheme that cost his hometown investors $275 million. His name was Earle Morris, a former South Carolina lieutenant governor turned felon. He wore a toupee that came from a store inspired by a pizza restaurant’s “buy one, get the smaller size free” coupon.
That cheap toupee joke came from Rudy Abbott, the second politician with a road named for him. I heard him say it about a pettifogging referee 40 years ago at Pete Mathews Coliseum, near the road that 20 years later would bear his name.
He would have loved that I remember his line. He would not have liked that I called him a politician.
Rudy’s death Wednesday thumped me, like others who knew him, like a wild pitch to the ear.
The obituaries boil down his life to this: growing up poor in Wellborn, pitching at Jacksonville State and in the minors, coming home to run JSU’s sports information office and write for The Anniston Star, the two national championships among his 1,003 coaching wins (nearly half of which came while also handling sports information), and then three terms on the Calhoun County Commission.
In 31 years in a job where box scores and win-loss records become the lone yardsticks for reality, he had to be tough on his players and those who wanted to play for him. “For a ballplayer, he’s an excellent business major,” I heard him say of a guy who didn’t work out — a fair analysis, but with his typical wit.
This week’s tributes from former players show that they respected his job and appreciated how he treated them, often beyond the call of duty as he turned kids into men.
I was among them, but in the press box. The Jacksonville News hired me in 1979 to work with a 19-year-old named Rick Bragg. I was 14 and given the job after correctly answering the question, “Will you work for free?”
Until May 1985, from ninth grade through my sophomore year at JSU, I wrote for The News and The Star and talked at WHMA AM-FM when it was the home to Gamecock sports. It was a golden era of JSU domination across Division II sports, including playoff games for Jim Fuller’s football team and Rudy’s baseball team, topped with a national championship for Bill Jones’ basketball team.
As an Army brat and Southern teenager, it was always “Coach” Fuller and “Coach” Jones. Rudy, however, insisted on Rudy — the first grown man I called by his first name. It seems like a little thing now, but a signal that a 140-pound pimply teenager was invited into his world.
Rudy treated me like all the other sportswriters in the press areas that he operated at Paul Snow Memorial Stadium, never condescending. He made sure to have peanut butter sandwiches in the press box, because I wouldn’t eat the ones with cheese.
Rudy fought for me at Livingston State University, where the athletics director decreed that no one from The Star could sit in the press box because a different Star staffer once wrote something mean about the Tigers’ rinky-dink program.
Rudy gave me rides to away games. He offered the occasional idea on a deadline story — a godsend for a 16-year-old pounding out 800 words in 45 minutes in the cold at Livingston, Troy State, West Georgia and other colleges that have since changed their names. He told the truth about his wins and losses as a coach, rare among coaches but natural to a former sportswriter.
He was comfortable with everyone, a skill everyone needs. As a teenager I saw him respectful to university presidents, cantankerous with umpires, challenging yet thoughtful with his players, helpful and playful with sportswriters, and kind to the fans and others who crossed his path.
Our paths rarely crossed once I left Jacksonville in 1985, but his pithy writing on social media brought us together in the last decade.
We last saw each other in December 2015 at my office in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium. He came to sit in the cold and watch Piedmont thump Bayside for the state 3A football title — a long drive for a 76-year-old with no grandchildren on the field or in the band, but a typical act of being there for others long after his service on the Calhoun County Commission was over.
We stood in a parking deck, and he told me he was proud of me — and then something I didn’t know. Before I joined The Birmingham News in 1989 for my first full-time job, he told me, he had reached out to a few editors there and asked them to look out for me. A few scenes in that newsroom that worked in my favor suddenly made sense.
Rudy had quietly paved another road for me, turning another of his thousands of kids into men.
Dr. Chris Roberts is an associate professor in the Department of Journalism and Creative Media at the University of Alabama.