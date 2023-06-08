 Skip to main content
Children enjoy Wacky Wednesday in Zinn Park

The first Wacky Wednesday of the summer was held much to the delight of about 100-plus kids at Zinn Park who had a blast getting wet, playing football, jumping in a bounce house and learning about nature.

Main Street Anniston hosted the event with help from Anniston Parks And Recreation Department and the Anniston Museum and Gardens.

Main Street Anniston director Karla Eden said it was a perfect day for the first of four Wacky Wednesdays scheduled for the summer.

“The park was full of happy children bursting with squeals and laughter as they enjoyed the animals from the Anniston Museum of Natural History and the newly renovated splash pad in Zinn Park. This partnership with city departments such as Main Street Anniston, Anniston Parks and Recreation, and the Anniston Museums and Gardens has grown to become one of our favorite community events each summer,” Eden said.

Wacky Wednesday is held the first Wednesdays in June and July. The next Wacky Wednesday is scheduled for June 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Zinn Park, located at 101 W. 14th St.

