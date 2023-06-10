Children enjoy arts camp at JSU

Jacksonville State University hosted dozens of children from all over the state of Alabama this past week for a camp which celebrated a wide range of artistic activities. The Gamecock Arts Summer Program (GASP) gave kids an opportunity to dabble in the arts in ways traditional schools might not, according to its program manager, Morgan Worsham.
“It’s kind of to give high-schoolers that are interested in arts and humanities the opportunity to experience that, because a lot of high schools especially in our area don’t have those opportunities. So they can kind of see what it would be like to further their education in those fields,” Worsham said.
The camp is divided into five separate disciplines: cosplay, creative writing, film making, visual arts and musical theater. It has historically been for ages 14 to 18, however this year, the musical theater group incorporated children as young as eight into its program. Students had the option to stay overnight on campus for a higher fee, or commute each day.
As the camp is fully nonprofit, scholarship funds were available, primarily to students in Calhoun County. Worsham said 40 students applied for the scholarship, which showed that there was interest in the camps; however some financial assistance may have been required.
Worsham said the goal is also to give the students a chance to experience campus life and instill a love of higher education. Plus, it’s a great recruitment tool, as 60 percent of students that participated in the program in the past went on to attend JSU after completing the camp.
