Chief Ladiga Trail work could start this fall

Project planning for the Chief Ladiga Trail Extension Project has reached the 80 percent completion mark and the city of Anniston is now in the process of submitting the plans to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for its review.
The latest update on the much-anticipated project was announced Friday morning in a news release from Anniston public relations director Jackson Hodges.
According to the release, two subsequent submittals to ALDOT will be made before obtaining its approval to advertise and initiate the construction bidding process.
“To fund the construction phase, Anniston has diligently applied for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant and eagerly anticipates notification of the award in July 2023,” the statement reads. “Pending a successful grant, construction is tentatively scheduled to commence in the fall of 2023 with a projected completion date in late 2024.”
The goal of the project is to connect the Chief Ladiga Trail Head at Michael Tucker Park to the Anniston Multi-Modal Center, creating a seamless pathway spanning approximately 6.5 miles.
Anniston began working on the potential of the trail extension in May 2022, enlisting the help of Sain Associates to provide professional engineering services.
“The initial phase of the project involved inspecting the old railroad bridges to assess their condition and determine the necessary level of rehabilitation or replacement for safe passage of trail users,” the statement says. “Koppers Railroad Structures of Madison, Wisconsin, conducted a thorough inspection during the summer months and submitted their report to the city in August 2022. Unfortunately, the inspection revealed that these timber structures were in dire need of repair. Consequently, the city made the crucial decision to replace the bridges, necessitating additional geotechnical and structural design work from our dedicated engineering team.”
Hodges said the city, using its engineering team, “has been diligently advancing the design of the trail extension.”
A comprehensive submittal was made to ALDOT last December presenting the 30 percent completed plans for review. Building and Earth Engineering Consultants from Birmingham performed geotechnical work, specifically a bridge foundation report. The bridge design process, led by Christy Cobb, incorporated hydraulic studies conducted by Walter Schoel Engineering to establish elevations and minimize the effect of the bridge structures.
“The city of Anniston is excited about the tremendous benefits that the Chief Ladiga Trail Extension will bring to our community, fostering connectivity, promoting active lifestyles and bolstering economic growth,” Hodges said. “We remain committed to working tirelessly to ensure the realization of this visionary project which will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy for years to come.”