Jacksonville State hammered Austin Peay 14-5 on Friday night to clinch its first Ohio Valley Conference regular-season baseball crown since 2008.
The Gamecocks entered their three-game series at Austin Peay tied for first place. JSU won Thursday and Friday, making today's 1 p.m. game meaningless. The Gamecocks (33-21, 21-8 OVC) will enter next week's league tournament at Marion, Ind., as the No. 1 seed. They'll play Thursday at 11 a.m. against the winner of a Wednesday game.
Austin Peay (30-22, 19-10) has clinched the No. 2 seed.
YOUR 2019 OVC BASEBALL REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONS - THE JACKSONVILLE STATE GAMECOCKS!!! #StayCocky pic.twitter.com/BaJP1sh8sI— Greg Seitz (@gseitz) May 18, 2019
The Gamecocks have won the OVC regular season or the OVC tournament in seven of the last 16 years.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” JSU coach Jim Case said on the postgame radio show. “It’s been a while since we’ve won a regular-season championship. It’s something we talk about all the time. Jacksonville State baseball should be about winning championships every year. ...
“It was just a good night.””
Eight to know
—Senior third baseman Nic Gaddis had a huge game by going 3-for-5 with two homers and five RBIs. He hit a solo shot in the top of the sixth inning, then in the top of the seventh with JSU hanging onto a 4-3 advantage, Gaddis crushed a grand slam. It was part of a seven-run inning. He now has a team-leading 13 home runs this season.
—Alex Webb was 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and an RBI. He now has 16 doubles, which leads the team. His double came in the first inning and drove in Tre Kirklin for the game's first run.
—Alex Strachan belted an 0-2 pitch for a two-run homer in the seventh, which gave JSU a 4-2 lead. The Gamecocks led the rest of the way.
This team is something serious and we still rolling 🔥🔥 https://t.co/FJGKuTme09— Tyler Wilburn (@tylerwilburn5) May 18, 2019
—Kirklin was 2-for-4 with a pair of walks and two RBIs. He had a two-run single in the seventh.
—Isaac Alexander was 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.
—Cole Frederick had only one hit in six at-bats, but that extended his hit streak to 14 games.
—Isaiah Magwood (2-1) got the win after pitching five innings and allowing four hits, three runs (two earned) and three walks. He struck out five. It marked his fourth straight start of five innings or more with two earned runs or less.
—Corley Woods wrapped it up pitching the last two innings. He didn't allow a hit or a run and struck out two, including Aaron Campbell for the game's final out.