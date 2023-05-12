CHAMPIONSHIP PATH: With regional win in hand, White Plains ready for state tourney

ALBERTVILLE — White Plains is headed to next week's state softball tournament.
The Wildcats took down Madison County 6-3 in the Class 4A East Regional championship round on a rainy Friday morning to advance.
White Plains (26-10) will play May 19 at 10:45 a.m. in the state tournament in Oxford as the Wildcats chase a championship.
White Plains head coach Tiffany Williams accomplished this feat in her first season at the helm. Her squad jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back.
“We’re super excited,” Williams said. “We came here with a plan. We played for each other. We wanted to go, and that’s what we did. We’re just, we’re really excited.”
Leighton Arnold got the start in the circle for the Wildcats and threw a complete game. She gave up three earned runs, on five hits, and struck out nine batters.
“Honestly, I think I pitch better in the rain,” Arnold said. “It makes me focus a lot more. It makes me push harder.”
As a batter, Arnold also hit the most important home run of the year.
“She was huge. She handled the rain really well, and we're super proud of her,” Williams said.
With the Wildcats up 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth, Callie Richardson battled a 3-2 count with two outs and managed an infield single to short. Arnold stepped into the box and sent a booming homer over the center field fence that gave the Wildcats some much needed insurance runs.
“I just knew that we had runners in scoring position, and I had to do a job,” Arnold said. “It just so happened to be a home run. I’m just excited. It’s the first time in a few years, it’s just a thing you can’t really explain to anybody how you feel.”
Arnold and the White Plains defense stifled Madison County (30-8) even in the extremely slick conditions as rain poured on National Field 3 at Sand Mountain Park.
The rain is one of the main reasons White Plains jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Madison County’s defense took the field as the rain picked up after a quick three outs in the top of the first.
“I just told them to be disciplined, she’s struggling throwing the ball,” Williams said. “Obviously, the ball’s wet, so if you’re going to hit the ball it’s got to be your pitch, you got to be hitting it hard. If not, lay off of it.”
The Tigers walked back-to-back Wildcats with one out before throwing a wild pitch that moved runners to second and third. Another wild pitch brought home White Plains’ first run of the game from third.
The struggles continued for Madison County after getting Richardson out in a run down at third for the second out of the inning. Arnold walked, then Cassidy Arnold and Addison Bradley were both hit by pitches to load the bases. Kannon Slaughter then walked a run in and kept bases loaded to give White Plains a 2-0 lead.
Halie Smith and Ella Ponder also walked to score the third and fourth runs of the inning for the Wildcats. There were five walks and three batters hit by pitches in the bottom half of the first.
Although the Wildcats won, they were outhit by Madison County 5-3.
The Tigers kept battling after the rough first inning and eventually got within a run of the Wildcats. Emma Stewart knocked in two runs in the top of the second on an inside the park home run to left field. After two innings, White Plains led 4-2.
In the top of the third, Madison County’s Livy Huter walked and stole second with no one out. She then moved to third on a passed ball. Allison Yeary drove in Huter with a groundout to short to make it a 4-3 game.
“Everybody stayed locked in,” Williams said. “Everybody gets a little bit tense, but we still had a good feeling about it and we didn’t let it affect us.”
Williams had assistant coach Alexis Muncher beside her after the game.
“All year we have been process driven and not result driven,” said Muncher, who played on two conference championship teams at Jacksonville State. “We understand that we have to trust the process one through seven innings. If we can execute every single inning, and win every single pitch, we’re going to find ourselves winning the game.”
The momentum was short lived as in the bottom of the fourth Arnold broke the game open for White Plains.
Thursday's games
Leighton Arnold and Richardson combined to allow only five hits and three runs as the Wildcats marched their way through Thursday's opening two games.
Richardson also ripped a pair of home runs.
The Wildcats beat Etowah 5-3 and North Jackson 3-0 on Thursday.
Against Etowah, Arnold pitched all seven innings and allowed four hits, one walk and three runs (only one was earned). She struck out 11.
White Plains scored all of its runs in the first two innings to grab a 5-3 lead. Richardson led the way by going 2-for-3 with a triple, a homer and four RBIs. Arnold was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Cassidy Arnold was 2-for-3. Slaughter, Karli Otwell and Hallie Williams each had a single. Williams scored two runs.
Against North Jackson, Richardson started in the circle and went five innings, allowing only one hit. She walked three and struck out four.
Leighton Arnold closed as she worked two innings. She didn't allow a hit, walked one and struck out three.
Richardson had another big game at the plate as she went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Otwell, Leighton Arnold and Cassidy Arnold each had a single.