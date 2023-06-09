Chamber awards county’s small businesses

OXFORD — The county’s entrepreneurial spirit filled the Oxford Civic Center Thursday night as the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce saluted the best and brightest in the local small business community.
The Chamber’s Small Business Awards were created in 2003 to showcase achievements in that category and the effect of small businesses in Calhoun County.
Winners were selected after the nominees’ detailed applications were reviewed by regional chambers and a local group of diversified volunteers.
The Michael Matthew Clonts Young Professional Award, named for the distinguished young banking executive who died in 2020, was presented to Sarah Woolmaker, assistant director of the Anniston Museums and Gardens.
“We recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of a highly motivated leader in our community who demonstrates her dedication to their profession and in her leadership,” the Chamber said of Woolmaker.
Non-Profit of the Year was awarded to the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention.
“During its 50 years, ASAP has expanded from one employee to 11 and now has services statewide,” read the award. “Their mission is dedicated to strengthening community awareness through substance misuse education and prevention services to individuals, schools, industries, affected individuals and families residing in the state of Alabama.”
The Jacksonville Commercial Development Authority was awarded the Larry K. Sylvester Small Business Advocate Award for providing assistance and support to businesses and entrepreneurs as well as “seeking out commercial development opportunities to further Jacksonville’s economic stability.”
BR Williams Trucking was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award for “providing their customers with the highest level of supply chain services while providing a safe and rewarding workplace environment for their employees” and making significant and sustained contributions to the development and growth of the community.
The Sustaining Business Award, presented to a business in existence five years or longer and having established themselves as leaders with sustainable practices, went to Bill Whittaker Architecture.
The Lush Garden received the Emerging Small Business Award for “cultivating an environment of diversity while their patrons enjoy exceptional beverages, small plates, good music and atmosphere.”
Chamber Chairman Corey McWhorter presented the Longevity Award to the Calhoun County Commission for its support of the Chamber for 30 years.