Carmichael plus Schiffli add up to strong defense, lots of energy ... and great hair

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Erin Carmichael and Brooklyn Schiffli seem like they have at least as much energy as the bunny in the battery commercials.
They're pretty fair volleyball players as well for the Gamecocks, and their role in the team's defensive scheme is part of why JSU has won 16 of 19 matches this year.
The two have a pretty sharp sense of humor, too.
Asked to name Schiffli's best quality, Carmichael smiled wide, looked at her teammate and said, "I think her hair is her best quality. I love her hair. Whenever she passes, it bounces all over the court. I love it."
It isn't uncommon to see Schiffli's hair flying behind her when she dives for a ball, but when asked the same question about Carmichael, a grinning Schiffli glanced at the fiery shock of red piled on top of her teammate's head and gave the obvious reply: "Her hair. She's a redhead."
Although they have their own distinct styles, likes, dislikes and personalities, they also have so much in common that at times it seems like they play as one. It's as if Carmichael is the yin to Schiffli's yang … or the other way around.
They're both defensive specialists. They're both known for their energy and excitement. They're both willing to dive over a chair, table or whatever to save a ball and keep a rally alive. They even stand the same height: 5-foot-7.
In the 96-page JSU volleyball media guide, the pictures with the biggest smiles include Carmichael or Schiffli — or both.
"I think their personalities are one of the biggest reasons I recruited both of them here," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "Both have really good energy and are always smiling, having fun and playing hard. I think that I look for that in all the players I recruit here. We want to recruit people who love volleyball and love life and are going to bring that energy every day. That's a reason we have good practices — the energy."
Carmichael, a senior, has a team-high 247 digs and leads the team for the fourth straight year, while Schiffli, a sophomore, follows with 157, just ahead of setter Claire Ochs' 156.
Carmichael and Schiffli are both from the suburbs of Indianapolis, with Carmichael graduating from Avon High School. That's about 35 miles from Triton Central, which is Schiffli's alma mater.
Their schools were in the same conference and they knew of each other in high school, although as Schiffli said, "We didn't know know each other until we got here."
So, how did they land in Alabama, playing volleyball at Jacksonville State University? Their coach, Todd Garvey, happens to be from the same region as them.
He grew up in Louisville, which is about two hours south of Indianapolis. He was an immensely successful high school volleyball coach in his hometown, before eventually moving into college coaching. He was an assistant coach at Purdue, which is a bit more than an hour north of Indianapolis, when he noticed Schiffli at a camp he worked.
"She was only a freshman in high school at the time. Or younger, maybe," said Garvey, who was hired at JSU in 2019. "I noticed her flying around. She ran into a chair and got a ball up. She was all over the place on defense and was smiling and had a ton of energy. I remember thinking if I ever got a head-coaching job, she was definitely a player I was going to recruit. Got the job at JSU, and she was one of the first calls that I made."
He also called upon Carmichael immediately, and she was part of his first recruiting class at JSU.
"I've known Erin for a long time, too," he said. "I knew Erin's high school coaches and club coaches really well, from being close by in the area. I had seen her playing all through her high school career."
Garvey's JSU teams have always shined offensively, but the defense was a bit slower to come around. He jokes that his team's defense was "pretty bad” his first year, when the Gamecocks ranked eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference in opponent's hitting percentage.
So far this year, even after a pair of tough losses to Kennesaw State, JSU is second in the ASUN Conference in opponent's hitting percentage, trailing only North Alabama. Garvey said Carmichael and Schiffli deserve their share of credit for the improvement, especially as both have worked hard to expand their range and dig balls that are farther and farther away from them.
But their energy has always been constant.
"They feed off each other, and the team can feed off them sometimes, too," he said. "If one of them makes a big play on defense, it's contagious to the rest of the team. We definitely can get a spark from those two during practices and matches."
That Indiana connection is part of the equation as well.
"Being from Indiana makes it more comfortable to play together," Carmichael said. "We kind of have the same personality, so it's fun to goof around with her on the court sometimes."
Added Schiffli: "It's easy to play with Erin. Since we're both from Indiana, we were both taught to go for every single ball. Just playing with her makes it a lot easier on the court."
And, of course, that connection follows them home during breaks from school.
"Going home, it's nice that I can have somebody that I can hang out with and stuff," Schiffli said.