Calhoun, surrounding counties under tornado watch until 4 a.m.

UPDATE 9:46 p.m. -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, St. Clair, Talladega and nearby counties until 4 a.m.
Leone Cole Auditorium is open as a storm shelter, according to Jacksonville State University police.
---
Anniston and the surrounding areas are at “slight” risk for tornadoes and strong winds between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., according to the latest advisory from the National Weather Service.
Much of the western state — from Etowah and St. Clair counties westward — was under a tornado watch around 5 p.m. as thunderstorms began to march across the western part of the state.
The late-afternoon forecast was one of several released by the weather service in the past two days, warning zones and arrival times shifting from forecast to forecast. Throughout that time, forecasters have said Calhoun and surrounding counties might see strong storms and wind gusts up to 60 mph.
“You’re not out of the woods,” said forecaster Chris Darden.
Forecasters said Calhoun County-area residents should “maintain severe weather awareness,” keeping a look out for news reports on the weather or using weather alert apps.
The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency also put out a warning this morning, urging local residents to monitor weather radios and develop a plan for taking shelter during any tornado alert.
To sign up for the Calhoun EMA’s free text alert service, text “CalhounEMA” to 888-777.
Some local school systems, including Jacksonville, Piedmont and Calhoun County, cancelled basketball games scheduled for tonight in advance of the expected storms.