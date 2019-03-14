UPDATED 7 p.m. -- The tornado warning for Calhoun County has been canceled, according to the National Weather Service. A watch remains in effect until midnight.
UPDATED 6:40 p.m. --- There’s a tornado warning for parts of Calhoun County according to the National Weather Service. Take cover now.
As of 6:17 p.m., the weather service was tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado in St. Clair County, heading toward Ohatchee and other parts of Calhoun County
At 6:40 p.m., the weather service also extended the tornado watch for Calhoun and surrounding counties to midnight.
UPDATE 6:13 p.m. --- Gadsden State has advised people at all Calhoun County campuses to seek shelter immediately.
UPDATE 6:10 p.m. -- Calhoun County is under a thunderstorm warning according to the National Weather Service
UPDATED 6 p.m. --- Central St. Clair County is now under a tornado warning until 6:30 p.m., according to the weather service. Areas affected include: Springville, Odenville, Ashville, Ragland, Neely Henry Lake, St. Clair Springs, Neely Henry Dam, Caldwell and I 59 Rest Areas At Oneonta.
UPDATED 5:44 p.m. -- The tornado watch for Etowah County has been cancelled, according to the Weather Service. The tornado warning for Calhoun, Cleburne and Cherokee remains in effect until 7 p.m.
Storm shelters are open at 2011 Bynum Boulevard in Eastaboga and 52 Dearmanville Road in Oxford, according to Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks.
UPDATED 5:23 p.m. -- Calhoun, Cleburne and Cherokee counties are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m., the National Weather Service reports.
UPDATED 5:20 p.m. -- Parts of St. Clair and Etowach counties are under a tornado warning until 6:15 p.m., the National Weather Service announced just after 5 p.m.
Areas affected include: Gadsden, Rainbow City, Attalla, Hokes Bluff, Glencoe, Ashville, Steele, Reece City, Tabor Road, Ballplay, Gadsden Mall, Noccalula Falls, Neely Henry Lake, Southside, Whitney Junction, Alabama International Dragway, Gadsden Steam Plant, Rockledge, Cobb City and Gadsden Water Works.
Local emergency management officials say it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the weather tonight as severe storms sweep across the state.
Parts of Calhoun County are at “marginal” to “slight” risk of strong thunderstorms and tornadoes from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to a the National Weather Service. That’s when the county will be hit by a line of storms that produced tornado watches and warnings in Mississippi and western counties in Alabama.
“A tornado is not likely but it can’t be ruled out,” said Myles Chamblee, a spokesman for the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.
Weather officials included Etowah and St. Clair Counties, but not Calhoun, in a tornado watch issued shortly after 4 p.m.
Chamblee said local residents should have a tornado plan and have multiple means of getting weather alerts through the evening.
“Just keep an eye on the weather,” he said.