Calhoun County participates in international ham radio field day

Amateur radio enthusiasts hunkered down for an all-nighter Saturday to join others across the country in an International Ham Radio Field Day. At the ball fields near Oxford Lake, the Calhoun County Amateur Radio Association (CCARA) set up their field equipment, strung wiring upon the trees and loaded down tables under canopy tents with sandwiches and other eats. The goal is to use the radio waves in several forms — digital, voice, and even Morse code — to contact as many individuals in various places as possible. Radio operators on Saturday said they had made contact with folks from as far away as Puerto Rico and Hawaii. The association was set up at the field for a full 24 hours, from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
