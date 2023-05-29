Calhoun County Historical Society announces next season’s speakers

Calhoun County’s history is alive and well. The line-up of speakers for the Calhoun County Historical Society’s programs for next season testifies to this claim, showing that it’s the people, the human element that keeps the stories living. Four people in particular are featured by the society. The programs, including one that has special significance for Memorial Day, are open to the public.
The society has selected the following speakers for programs:
— Sept. 12, 2023: Toby Kilpatrick and partner Andy Koehler present “The History, Renovation, and Future of the Former S.H. Kress Building.”
Never underestimate the potential of an old building that has been empty for years with its original purpose forgotten. Under the hands of an enthusiastic restorationist and history lover with vision, its rebirth makes possible a new attraction, one that’s already popular as a gathering place and again a classic landmark.
Toby Kilpatrick, Kress owner, is a real estate developer who realized the potential of an invigorated downtown Anniston, and he believes the spirit of downtown appreciation and improvement is growing.
A guided tour by the owners indicates that this large two-story building has been given a new lease on life and is being restored to its former glory. Kilpatrick will share the history of the building and the major efforts made to renovate a building that is already an event center, the Kress Royal Ballroom.
— Nov. 14, 2023: Thom Cole and Tom Gilbert present “Stalag McClellan: The Fort McClellan Enemy Prisoner of War Camp and Cemetery.”
According to Gilbert, Thom Cole is a longtime Calhoun County area historian and has a wealth of knowledge and artifacts from the WW II Prisoner of War Camp on Fort McClellan. The presentation will include an overview of the camp, which became known as a model camp, with a focus on its inhabitants and history.
“Some new material has been researched that should make this very interesting,” Gilbert said. The annual cemetery ceremony at McClellan will be conducted five days after this presentation on Sunday, Nov. 19.
— January 9, 2024: Peter “The Patriot” Leavitt presents “Portrayal of Major John Pelham.”
On Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day each year, there are two soldiers who can’t possibly be overlooked: Major John Pelham, a southern military hero of the Civil War; and an unnamed minuteman, a volunteer fighter for the American Revolutionary War with the South Carolina regiment.
Of course, the minuteman, dressed in colonial attire, and Pelham, dressed in uniform, are portrayed characters, not real people. Peter Leavitt, or “Peter the Patriot” as he is called, has taken on the character of both. He is seen at shopping malls, the Jacksonville Square, churches, school groups and sometimes car shows to speak to all who will listen about the founding of our country, including the Biblical perspective.
Leavitt, who resides in the Jacksonville area, said: “I’ve been able to share my passion for United States history and the privileges we enjoy by portraying several different notable people. Besides John Pelham, of the Confederacy, I portray a preacher in the Revolutionary War and young Noah Webster, who wrote the first books for the American education system, including a dictionary in 1828. The dictionary and the speller he wrote for pupils contained Bible references for the words at hand — with the approval of our country’s founders.”
At the Battle of Kelly’s Ford on March 17, 1863, Pelham participated in a cavalry charge. Not long afterward, he was struck in the head by a fragment of an exploding Federal artillery shell. After being carried six miles away to Culpeper Courthouse, he died the following morning.
— March 12, 2024: David Boyd, Ph.D., a 30-year fire service veteran and retired Anniston Fire Department assistant chief, presents “Loyalty, Courage and Valor: The History of the Anniston Fire Department.”
Boyd is a lifelong professional firefighter and a 30-year veteran of the fire service. He retired from the Anniston Fire Department as assistant chief and is now on the staff of the Alabama Fire College. His presentation will take the audience from the very beginning of fledgling Anniston Fire Department, through its history and the people who served. He will recount many of the notable historic events and battles fought by our fire department.
— May 14, 2024: Hunter C. Gentry, director of Oxford’s Main Street, will speak. According to Gilbert, Gentry has garnered a well-deserved reputation for revitalizing the Oxford downtown area. He will discuss the history of downtown Oxford, the notable buildings that reflect that legacy and current efforts that are underway to preserve the town’s heritage while planning for the needs of the future. Known as Oxford’s historian, Gentry has collaborated with Amy E. Henderson, director of Oxford Public Library, in writing a pictorial history on the city entitled “Oxford,” which can be found in the public libraries of Oxford and Anniston.
Contact Hervey Folsom at herveyfolsom@yahoo.com.