Calhoun County Commission looking for new county employees

The Calhoun County Commission announced Thursday at its meeting that it’s hosting a job fair June 30 from noon to 4 p.m. to fill openings in the highway and landfill departments.
The county needs equipment operators for those jobs. Also, a number of jobs are available for office workers.
Potential employees should go to the Extension Auditorium in the Calhoun County Administration Building on the scheduled day and apply.
“This is a good opportunity for people who want a job that has good benefits and pay, including retirement and Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance,” Commissioner Danny Shears said.
Later, he added that the county offers the same benefits that most other government jobs and employees can work locally.
Potential employees should take with the a resume, high school diploma, or GED, and a form of identification. Those with questions may call 256-241-2808 or 256-241-2940.
In other business, Myles Chamblee, the director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said his new employee, Danielle Chasse, deserved being named Rookie of the Year by the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers.
“Once she starts a project,” he said, “she doesn’t stop until it's finished.”
The Calhoun County Commissioners had prepared a certificate of recognition for Chasse and asked Chamblee to present it.
The commissioners passed three resolutions during the meeting:
— A resolution for Jay Jenkins Architecture to work on the Ladiga Landing Park project. The landing is located along the Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway near the Chief Ladiga Trail.
— A resolution to apply for a grant covering the construction of an ADEM-approved stormwater project to replace an undersized cross-drain pipe on Post Oak Road.
— A resolution to authorize the Probate Judge to grant Roadside Grill LLC a one-time waiver of penalties for liquor taxes owed from December 2022 through April.
Commission Chair Fred Wilson thanked three commission employees for finding extra funds to assist the Anniston EMS and Piedmont Rescue Squad emergency in the county. Gloria Floyd, Mark Tyner and Melissia Wood researched the county’s budget and found funds to financially assist the two agencies so they can continue assisting people in the county’s rural area. The commissioners also discussed the problem that they and other area counties are having training and keeping employees with the Emergency Management Services.