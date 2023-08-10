Calhoun County Commission formally adopts redrawn district maps

District 1 Calhoun County Commissioner Fred Wilson told those gathered at Thursday’s meeting that his nine-month term as commission chair was over. He expressed regret that his term was ending.
“I may cry,” he said and laughed.
Commissioner Lee Patterson (District Five) thanked Wilson for his leadership.
District 2 Commissioner Danny Shears will assume the chairperson’s role at the next meeting, Sept. 14. The Aug. 24 meeting has been postponed by resolution.
In other business Thursday, the county commissioners, by resolution and proclamation, completed the necessary process to accept the new district lines that reflect Calhoun County’s population changes throughout the past 10 years. The next primary for commissioners is in May of 2026 and the election is in November of that year.
The households that changed districts will be notified by the Board of Registrars with a Voter Information Card explaining that they will be voting for a different commissioner at the next election.
The population data that dictate when the redistricting occurs comes from each 10-year census taken by the federal government.
The biggest difference between the maps created in 2013 and 2023 were in Districts Five and One. District Five grew in population and District One lost population, so their respective boundaries had to be redrawn so that the residential populations therein were more or less equal numerically to those in the other other districts.
The commission also took the following actions on several issues:
— Resolved to award a bid for jail inmate supplies, such as uniforms and linens to Bob Barker Company based in North Carolina.
— Resolved to act by and through the Alabama Department of Transportation to resurface parts of Eulaton Road and an off-ramp from the Anniston Army Depot Gate to the Bynum-Leatherwood Road.
— Designated, by resolution, the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to implement the Federal Transit Administration’s urbanized transportation program. The commissioners committed $52,113 as a local, non-federal match for the fiscal year 2024.
— Resolved to use Rebuild Alabama money to work on Mahlep Lane, Choccolocco Road and the 64th Street Bridge.
— Resolved to continue funding the Alabama Department of Youth Services.
— Agreed to allow the Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge of Weaver to use the Agri-Center property for a countywide car show.
— Proposed to agree upon the scope for the design, bidding and construction of the Calhoun County Commission’s Jail Health Wing with the Scout Program management of Grubbs and Walker Consulting, LLC, in Heflin, which is anticipated, by the Scout program, to cost between $7,500 and $12,500 per month.
— Resolved to accept from businesses and individuals construction waste, debris and tires for disposal at the Calhoun County Landfill to prevent littering by others and to earn income for the county.
— Resolved to reappoint James W. Glover Jr. and Dick Bell to the Rails-to-Trails Public Park & Recreation Board of Directors.
— Resolved to reappoint Jackie Brown and Kristen Fargason to the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources Board of Directors.
— Resolved to cancel the August 24 meeting. The next meeting is September 14.
After the meeting the director of the Calhoun County Extension Agency, David West, said someone had broken into the 4-H Shooting Sports and Storage Facility and stolen all the bows & arrows and air-rifle ammunitions. He said two donors were giving $1,000 each to replace the bows. He asked if community members would donate to replace the stolen items and to increase security at the building.
“If they can assist us with these needs,” West said, “please text AL4H18 to 71777 and select the word “Archery” to make a tax-deductible donation. Also, if anyone knows who took the items, they may call us.”
The number at the extension agency is 256-237-1621.