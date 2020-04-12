Calhoun and surrounding counties under tornado watch

UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Calhoun County and surrounding counties, including Talladega, St. Clair, Cleburne and Cherokee are among the areas under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. tonight, according to the latest advisory from the National Weather Service.
---
All of central Alabama, including Calhoun and surrounding counties, is under a "moderate" threat of strong storms and tornadoes today, according to a forecast released Sunday morning by the National Weather Service.
"Significant severe thunderstorms with tornadoes are likely today through this evening, with some tornadoes possibly strong and long-tracked," reads a weather statement issued by the weather service office in Calera this morning.
The storms may be capable of producing tennis-ball-sized hail, according to the weather service statement.
Forecasters on Saturday said the storms are likely to reach the Anniston area well into the afternoon, and possibly after dark.
The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Saturday night released a statement urging people to use public shelters if needed, saying that the immediate threat of a tornado is greater than the threat of catching coronavirus.
The EMA advises people using public saferooms to wear face coverings and gloves while in the saferoom. EMA officials also advise people to wait in their vehicles during a tornado watch and enter a saferoom only during a tornado warning.