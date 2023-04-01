BONDS, BRANTLY BONDS: JSU senior comes up big in Gamecocks' Saturday sweep

JACKSONVILLE — If Jacksonville State ever voted for the softball team's nicest player, senior Brantly Bonds would win. Probably in a landslide.
When an opposing player slid into her while Bonds was taking a throw at second base, the other girl apologized. Bonds let her know it was all good, and then chatted with her for a brief moment or two. In the middle of a tense ASUN Conference softball game, Bonds made a new friend.
But, Bonds knows exactly when to smile and laugh and when to show some steely resolve, which she did at critical times in JSU's doubleheader sweep of North Florida on Saturday 8-1 and 2-1.
Batting leadoff and playing second base in both games, Bonds walked twice in the opener and got hit in the head with bases loaded to drive in a run. In the second game, with JSU down 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Bonds delivered a two-out single off UNF pitcher Izzy Kelly to drive home teammate Lauren Hunt and tie the game. Lauren Richardson's solo homer in the sixth put JSU up for good.
That big hit came half an inning after Bonds turned a difficult double play. With one out and runners on first and second, she charged a grounder, fielded it, tagged the runner passing by for an out, and then quickly threw to first to beat the runner by a step.
All this came after a couple of weeks out of the starting lineup as Bonds had struggled at the plate and in the field.
"I had to kind of take a step back as a senior," she said. "Sat the bench a few games. I never let it get me down because at the end of the day, it doesn't matter who's out there, as long as Gamecock softball is being played and we're winning and good things are happening, then it doesn't matter which nine is being put on the field."
Even so, she added, "I knew I was going to get an opportunity, and I just had to make something of it."
In the end, she added her name to the list of JSU softball players who've produced at important times this season. There's plenty of them. Picked sixth by the league's coaches in a preseason poll, the Gamecocks (22-9, 8-0 ASUN) have won 11 straight and sit all alone in first place.
North Florida (19-14, 2-6), picked fourth out of 14 teams in the preseason poll, needs a win in Sunday's series finale at JSU to avoid a sweep.
While Bonds sat, freshman Ashley Phillips had shined at second base and Holly Stewart had done the same at third base — the two positions Bonds plays. But this week at practice, Bonds apparently showed head coach Jana McGinnis what she wanted to see. So when McGinnis and assistant coaches Holli Mitchell and Julie Boland made out the lineup, they made sure to include Bonds.
"This week at practice, Brantly tore it up," McGinnis said. "We're not at all down on Ashley. She has gone through some struggles, but we just needed something different. It's more about what B has done. She showed us in practice that she has earned that starting position. Ashley is a freshman who can take a step back and learn and grow and be better."
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Kelly continued baffling the Gamecocks. A drop-ball specialist, she got two quick outs before Hunt singled and advanced to second on a throwing error.
Before Bonds’ at-bat, a timeout was called, which allowed Bonds, McGinnis, Boland and Hunt to meet briefly.
"Lauren looked at me and said, 'You hit it in the grass, and I'm gone.' I just knew I was going to have Lauren's back," Bonds said. "I had hit that girl (Kelly) hard two times. It hadn't fallen for me, so I knew that I was not going to let her beat me a third time. I just love my teammates, and I just wanted to do it for them."
In the sixth, Richardson led off by belting her fifth homer of the year at the end of a long at-bat. She fouled off three straight pitches, two two balls, and fouled off two more pitches. Then she got a pitch she could handle, and it sent it well over the left field fence. The UNF left fielder didn't even bother to give chase.
"She just kept battling," McGinnis said. "She fouled off two change-ups there until she could get the mistake. That's just a sign of a good hitter. She stayed in that at-bat long enough to get the mistake, and she didn't let the mistake go."
Meanwhile, Sarah Currie (6-2) pitched the first six innings, allowing eight hits and walking none. The Ospreys got their only run in the second inning when they had runners on first and third with no outs, but Currie limited the damage by allowing only one run. In the fourth inning, UNF put runners on first and third with no outs again, but Currie got a strikeout and then forced the Ospreys to ground into a double play.
"Sarah was pitching her butt off out there, and I knew she deserved the win," Bonds said.
In the seventh, McGinnis turned to Jaliyah Holmes (10-3), who pitched a seven-hit complete game in Saturday's opener. At JSU, she hadn't pitched one game and then come into relief later the same day, but McGinnis said Mitchell made the case that this was the time to do it. Mitchell pointed out that of the first four UNF batters that inning, only two faced Holmes in the opener.
Holmes adroitly set down all three batters she faced.
"I trust Coach Holli," McGinnis said. "My only hesitation was that Jaliyah had not been put into this spot all year. I know she did it in high school and travel ball, and she just carried it over into this game."
But when the day ended and JSU walked back to its locker room, it was Bonds who got showered with the most hugs from teammates.
"If you want to see a team player and a leader and a momma on the team, it's Brantly Bonds," McGinnis said. "I know it's been frustrating for her lately, because she feels like she has not performed on the field, but she doesn't realize she has performed in other ways.
"She has helped our younger players. She has taken them under her wing. She almost always rooms with a freshman on the road. She always talks to them and helps them. Brantly is just a good teammate, roommate — whatever role we need her in, Brantly is there."
What to know
—Holly Stewart belted a three-run homer in the first game and finished the day a combined 3-for-6 with a double and then home run.
—Richardson was 2-for-3 in the first game and 1-for-3 in the second.
—Emma Jones was 1-for-4 for the day with a walk. She also got hit by pitches twice and stole a base, giving her 22 for the season. The school's Division I record is 24 set by Anna Chisolm in 2017.
—JSU catcher Abbi Perkins threw out two runners Saturday, including Kayla Harper, who had been successful on all 18 attempts this season.
Who said
—Bonds on the doubleheader sweep: "Today, obviously, our hitters were more explosive in the first game. So we knew that in the second game they were going to bring in a drop-ball pitcher. We knew we were going to have to make big adjustments. I thought we hit her hard, but we didn't have things fall. We just knew something was going to come in, and something was going to happen."
—McGinnis on Currie's performance: "Sarah kept the ball in the ballpark. They got singles — no extra-base hits. She made some huge pitches with runners on base. She got some infield flyballs on pitches in on their hands. That's hitting your spots."
Next up
—JSU will host North Florida again Sunday at 1 p.m. Admission is free, as Martin's Family Clothing has bought out all the tickets this softball season so fans can attend without having to pay.