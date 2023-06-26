Birmingham airport supervisor to manage Gadsden airport

City officials of Gadsden announced last Friday the mayor’s appointment of a new airport supervisor that comes with some heavy-hitting experience.
Current supervisor of Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport and licensed pilot, Anthony Tarver, to manage the city of Gadsden’s airport, according to a recent news release.
The release stated that Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford began his search for a new airport supervisor immediately upon taking office. Ford constructed a committee to aid in the search to fill the role, which consisted of board members, city employees and a third party consultant.
“I am excited about Anthony’s ability to help us develop our airport into the gem we know it can be,” said Ford. “With his experience and training in airport leadership, we have an in-house expert who can advise the airport authority, develop customer relations, and build an aviation-based vision at our airport.”
Tarver was chosen over more than 30 applicants from all over the U.S., according to the news release. He will officially take over as the manager of the Gadsden airport, forfeiting his duties as the Birmingham airport supervisor, in early August.
“One thing I know is airports,” Tarver stated in the news release. “I’ve been around them all my life. But to be able to lead this one into the future, with the support of the mayor, council, and airport board, is the honor of my life.”
“I look forward to waking up every day and finding out what the Gadsden Airport team and I can do to improve and enhance the experience, operations, and reputation of our little slice of heaven right here in Gadsden. That’s why I want to do this. That is the calling,” he added.
Tarver studied aviation management at the University of Central Missouri and is certified as an airport security coordinator.
Tarver currently resides in Etowah County with his wife and two children.