Baptist center welcomes foster children and parents for fun, fellowship

During the first weekend in June, Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center in Talladega welcomed about 1,000 people with Camp of Champions, a very special event that has been coming to Talladega for the past 28 years.
The attendees are about evenly divided between children in foster care of all ages and from all parts of the state and the foster parents who are caring for them. As Rod Marshall, president of the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, explained, the camp provides “excellent training and equipping for our foster parents (and) opportunities for connection.”
And for the children, “it’s an opportunity for them to just be kids, which is something a lot of them haven’t had an opportunity to do,” he said.
Camp of Champions was established in 1993 and has been growing steadily. The first year the camp came to Shocco “we had about 75 people,” Marshall said. “It grew every year until we hit 1,000, and we’ve had to cap it there. We have a waiting list now.”
This year’s camp was sponsored by Entech Productions Corporation, Hunter Street Baptist Church, the Alabama Power Foundation and Shades Mountain Baptist Church; volunteers affiliated with all the sponsors were present during the camp weekend. In addition to providing volunteers, the sponsoring organizations also helped fund camp for families that might not have been able to afford it on their own.
Those volunteers and Shocco Springs staff lined the entrance Friday afternoon and greeted the incoming families with signs, shakers, pool noodles and every kind of welcome.
For the parents, classes this year are being taught by neuropsychiatrist Curt Thompson, an author of three books who currently works in Washington, D.C.; Sean Milner, executive director of the Mississippi Baptist Children’s Village, which is also where he grew up himself; and Chef Kibbi, a foster and adoptive father and professional chef in Ohio.
Marshall said he will be giving a class on “connecting with your kids in the kitchen.”
For the children, there are sports camps, an abbreviated Vacation Bible School and numerous opportunities to just have fun, including a pool and lake full of giant inflatables and a massive water slide, bouncy houses, a rock wall, a giant swing, a ropes course, paint ball and bazooka ball, food trucks and chances to connect with other children who are in situations similar to themselves.
For more information, please visit https://www.alabamachild.org/camp.