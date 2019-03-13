JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's softball field reopened Wednesday with a pair of games worthy of the NCAA tournament.
That makes sense, considering JSU and Kennesaw State met in an NCAA elimination game last year with the Gamecocks winning in 10 innings. Both teams are expected to contend for bids this season, and in Wednesday's doubleheader, not much separated them as JSU took the first one 2-0 and rallied to win the nightcap 7-6.
These marked the first games for JSU at its on-campus stadium since a tornado hit campus March 19, 2018.
"It was just huge that we could bear down and get two wins tonight," JSU senior third baseman Amber Jones said. "I'm just so proud of the way this team played tonight."
More than a few players did something big to help Jacksonville State (13-6) get the sweep over Kennesaw State (15-13), which entered with a 10-game win streak:
—Staff ace Faith Sims (8-1) pitched a two-hitter in the opener, allowing only two hits and both came when Kennesaw baserunners beat out a throw to first. Then in the second game with two outs and a runner on first in the seventh inning, Sims came out of the bullpen and close out the victory.
—In the first game, freshman Karsen Mosley accounted for all the scoring when she ripped a two-run homer well over the center field fence to drive home herself and Taylor Beshears.
—Freshman Bailey Smart's pinch-hit single in the bottom of the fifth inning drove in two runs and put JSU up for good 7-6.
—First baseman Hayley Sims pulled off two big defensive plays in the second game. She ran into the fence to latch onto a foul pop. For the last out, Kennesaw had two on and two outs and Jade Lee hit a slow roller. Sims came off first base, scooped up the ball, wheeled and tossed it to second baseman Anna Chisolm. She caught the ball on the run and stepped on first base, just ahead of Lee for the out.
But two others highlighted the second win: Jones and pitcher Nicole Rodriguez.
Jones, who entered with a .148 batting average because of a slow start, hit a two-run double and a one-run single. Both hits cut Kennesaw's lead to one run.
Asked about Jones' batting average, JSU coach Jana McGinnis said, "The players get to focusing on numbers too much. They've got to focus on the process because as a coach, I'm asking, 'Who are the hitters who come through in big situations? Who are the ones who get on base somehow?'"
Rodriguez (3-3) pitched 3⅔ innings of relief, confusing Kennesaw State batters with her rise ball. She finally gave way to Faith Sims to close it out.
"Nicole's personality is very quiet and shy, but she's also very calm," Jones said. "She can be freaking out on the inside but be completely like a stone in the circle. It just seems like no matter what situation they throw her in, she's really calm and collected."
What to know
—Taylor Beshears, the No. 3 hitter for Jacksonville State had a rather quiet night at the plate with no home runs. (She has eight for the year.) But, she went 4-for-6 for the doubleheader.
—McGinnis had said before the year that freshmen would play an important role this season, and five played in the second game: shortstop Sidney Wagnon, designated hitter Karsen Mosley, pinch-runner Hannah Brown, left fielder Savannah Sudduth, and pinch-hitter Smart.
—This was Faith Sims' first relief appearance of the season. She had 10 last year with four saves.
Who said
—Rodriguez when asked why she has had success lately pitching in relief (three games, 10⅔ innings, one run) and whether she's thought about that: "No, I just try to come in and do my best."
—Rodriguez on what Faith Sims told her when she replaced her with two outs in the seventh inning: "She told me, 'Great job.'"
Next up
—Jacksonville State will host Jacksonville University in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday and a single game Sunday.