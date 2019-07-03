Authorities issued an amber alert late Wednesday night for a 2-year-old Anniston girl, Catalina Chloe Rimpsey, who they said had been abducted by her father, Freddy Victory Rimpsey Sr., 75, an Anniston preacher and nonprofit leader.
The alert, issued just before 11 p.m., said the girl was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Anniston, and was believed to be in extreme danger. The alert said the two might be traveling in a 1999 navy/tan Ford Econoline E150 with a license plate number of 11FP201, perhaps heading for Chicago.
The alert also noted that Rimpsey is known to visit a store near the Georgia state line on Wednesday to play the lottery.
Anyone with information on Catalina Rimpsey was urged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, at 256-236-6600, or call 911.
The alert described Catalina Rimpsey as black, having black hair and brown eyes, 3 feet tall and weighing 31 pounds.
Freddy Rimpsey was described as black, with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds.
Sheriff Matthew Wade on Wednesday night told The Star by text message that Freddy Rimpsey was fleeing a protection from abuse order and an order for the Department of Human Resources to take custody of the girl.
Court records show Calhoun County Circuit Judge Tom Wright on Wednesday ordered law enforcement to help return Catalina Rimpsey to her mother’s custody and on Wednesday night ordered the sheriff to issue the amber alert.
The alert order said “the Court fears that the Defendant will harm the child that is the subject of this Order due to his history of violence.”
Wright on Tuesday had granted the girl’s mother’s request for a protection from abuse order against Rimpsey; Wright’s orders said there were allegations Rimpsey had abused the mother in the child’s presence.
Freddy Rimpsey is well known in Anniston, having worked as an insurance salesman and preacher in the city as early as the mid-1970s. For almost as long, he’s been involved in groups that work with children, according to The Star’s archives; a 1979 story described Rimpsey’s efforts to operate the Anniston Cultural, Education and Recreational Foundation, which the story said had “fallen adrift.”
In 2015, his nonprofit group, the Rimpsey Foundation, which had operated a daycare and afterschool tutoring program for children and teenagers since 2011, was forced out of a building on Christine Avenue after a legal dispute with its owners. By December of the next year, Rimpsey was publicizing a Christmas gift donation drive and holiday meal.