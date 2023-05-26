Atchley to lead softball, coach football and basketball at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — After serving in many coaching positions at Weaver High School's, Gary Atchley said he will take on three positions across Jacksonville High School's athletic programs.
On Friday afternoon, Atchley confirmed that he will be the next head coach for Jacksonville's varsity softball and eighth grade basketball programs and serve on Clint Smith's staff with the varsity football team.
Atchley said he will coach wide receivers and linebackers for the Golden Eagles.
"I don't like to sit around," Atchley said. "I enjoy being around the kids and I like competing."
Atchley said one of the reasons for his move to Jacksonville was to coach one of his daughters as she begins seventh grade at the school.
His older daughter, Madison Atchley, just graduated from Weaver and was coached by Atchley on the softball team. This season, Weaver's softball team went to its first regional since 2017 and second in program history.
"I'm very animated and I have a big passion for kids in athletics," he said. "I've got to be out there."