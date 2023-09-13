ASWA poll: Ohatchee, Oxford enter top 10

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (18); 2-0; 234
2. Central-Phenix City (2); 3-0; 186
3. Auburn; 2-1; 139
4. Mary Montgomery; 3-0; 105
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-1; 96
6. Vestavia Hills; 2-1; 91
7. Dothan; 2-1; 88
8. Enterprise; 2-1; 85
9. Hoover; 1-2; 49
10. Baker; 3-0; 21
Others receiving votes: Foley (2-1) 18, Sparkman (3-0) 13, Tuscaloosa Co. (3-0) 5, Oak Mountain (1-2) 3, Spain Park (2-1) 3, Fairhope (1-2) 2, Opelika (2-1) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (19); 3-0; 237
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 3-0; 181
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-0; 154
4. Parker; 3-0; 141
5. Muscle Shoals; 3-0; 121
6. Hartselle; 2-1; 86
7. Mountain Brook; 2-1; 76
8. Theodore; 2-1; 49
9. Pelham; 2-0; 41
10. Oxford; 3-0; 13
Others receiving votes: Athens (3-0) 8, Mortimer Jordan (3-0) 8, Spanish Fort (2-1) 7, Helena (3-0) 6, St. Paul's (2-1) 4, Lee-Huntsville (3-0) 3, Benjamin Russell (2-1) 2, Center Point (3-0) 1, Fort Payne (2-1) 1, Hueytown (1-2) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pleasant Grove (11); 2-0; 209
2. Ramsay (7); 2-1; 189
3. Charles Henderson; 1-1; 146
4. Gulf Shores (1); 3-0; 130
5. Moody; 3-0; 129
6. UMS-Wright; 2-1; 90
7 (tie). Central-Clay Co.; 2-0; 71
7 (tie). Faith-Mobile (1); 2-1; 71
9. Leeds; 2-1; 39
10. Beauregard; 2-1; 23
Others receiving votes: Scottsboro (3-0) 9, Elmore Co. (3-0) 7, Guntersville (2-0) 7, Demopolis (2-1) 6, Fairview (3-0) 5, Vigor (3-0) 3, Arab (3-0) 2, Valley (2-1) 2, John Carroll (3-0) 1, Russellville (3-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Andalusia (17); 3-0; 231
2. Cherokee Co. (1); 3-0; 174
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-0; 163
4. Jackson (1); 2-0; 142
5. Handley; 3-0; 120
6. West Morgan (1); 3-0; 93
7. Jacksonville; 2-1; 59
8. Oneonta; 2-1; 45
9. T.R. Miller; 2-1; 39
10. Anniston; 2-1; 32
Others receiving votes: Bibb Co. (3-0) 16, Bayside Academy (3-0) 12, Dora (2-1) 9, Escambia Co. (3-0) 4, Randolph (1-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 3-0; 228
2. Mobile Christian; 3-0; 166
3. St. James (1); 2-1; 143
4. Madison Academy (2); 3-0; 131
5. Gordo; 2-1; 111
6. Houston Academy; 2-0; 97
7. Geraldine; 3-0; 89
8. Sylvania; 2-0; 80
9. Straughn; 2-0; 38
10. Ohatchee; 3-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Piedmont (0-2) 14, Thomasville (2-0) 12, Trinity (3-0) 7, Lauderdale Co. (3-0) 4, Elkmont (3-0) 2, Pike Co. (1-1) 2, Beulah (2-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. B.B. Comer (13); 3-0; 216
2. Highland Home (3); 3-0; 178
3. Pisgah (1); 2-0; 161
4. Fyffe (3); 1-1; 151
5. Reeltown; 2-0; 122
6. Vincent; 3-0; 97
7. Tuscaloosa Academy; 2-1; 67
8. Luverne; 3-0; 57
9. Ariton; 1-2; 25
10. Goshen; 2-1; 24
Others receiving votes: Collinsville (2-0) 17, Sulligent (3-0) 6, Falkville (3-0) 4, J.U. Blacksher (3-0) 4, Lamar Co. (3-0) 4, Cottonwood (2-0) 3, Lanett (2-1) 2, Locust Fork (3-0) 1, St. Luke's (3-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (19); 2-0; 237
2. Elba; 3-0; 172
3. Pickens Co. (1); 3-0; 165
4. Sweet Water; 2-1; 111
5. Brantley; 2-1; 105
6. Millry; 2-1; 80
7. Lynn; 1-1; 57
8. Meek; 2-1; 53
9. Loachapoka; 3-0; 47
10. Coosa Christian; 2-1; 38
Others receiving votes: Decatur Heritage (3-0) 25, Wadley (3-0) 24, Georgiana (2-1) 10, Florala (1-1) 5, Linden (2-1) 3, Spring Garden (1-2) 3, Ragland (2-1) 2, Hackleburg (1-1) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-2) 1, Woodville (2-0) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (20); 4-0; 240
2. Lee-Scott; 3-0; 175
3. Lowndes Academy; 3-0; 149
4. Jackson Academy; 4-0; 140
5. Chambers Academy; 3-1; 118
6. Banks Academy; 3-0; 103
7. Clarke Prep; 3-1; 77
8. Patrician; 2-2; 41
9. Autauga Academy; 3-1; 38
10. Fort Dale Academy; 3-1; 31
Others receiving votes: Southern Academy (3-1) 20, Crenshaw Christian (3-1) 4, Wilcox Academy (3-1) 3, Hooper (2-1) 1.