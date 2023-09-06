 Skip to main content
ASWA poll: Jacksonville up to No. 5 in Class 4A

Jacksonville vs Alexandria Sights BW 09.JPG

Friday night sights at the Jacksonville vs Alexandria game. Photo by Bill Wilson

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 1-0; 240

2. Central-Phenix City; 2-0; 176

3. Enterprise; 2-0; 156

4. Vestavia Hills; 2-0; 130

5. Auburn; 1-1; 110

6. Dothan; 2-0; 90

7. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-1; 66

8. Mary Montgomery; 2-0; 63

9. Foley; 2-0; 42

10. Hoover; 0-2; 39

Others receiving votes: Austin (2-0) 14, Spain Park (2-0) 8, Oak Mountain (1-1) 2, Opelika (1-1) 2, Baker (2-0) 1, Fairhope (1-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (19); 2-0; 237

2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 2-0; 181

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 152

4. Parker; 2-0; 142

5. Muscle Shoals; 2-0; 121

6. Hartselle; 1-1; 87

7. Mountain Brook; 1-1; 76

8. Theodore; 1-1; 47

9. Pelham; 2-0; 43

10. St. Paul's; 2-0; 13

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (1-1) 12, Oxford (2-0) 6, Fort Payne (1-1) 5, Helena (2-0) 5, Mortimer Jordan (2-0) 4, Athens (2-0) 3, Benjamin Russell (1-1) 3, Gadsden City (1-1) 3.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pleasant Grove (9); 1-0; 198

2. Ramsay (8); 1-1; 181

3. Faith-Mobile (2); 2-0; 165

4. Charles Henderson; 0-1; 134

5. Moody; 2-0; 113

6. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 91

7. Beauregard; 2-0; 87

8. Gulf Shores (1); 2-0; 77

9. Central-Clay Co.; 1-0; 35

10. Leeds; 1-1; 26

Others receiving votes: Demopolis (1-1) 9, Headland (2-0) 7, Guntersville (2-0) 6, Scottsboro (2-0) 5, Fairview (2-0) 4, Rehobeth (1-0) 1, Vigor (2-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Andalusia (17); 2-0; 231

2. Cherokee Co. (1); 2-0; 172

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 2-0; 161

4. Jackson (1); 1-0; 146

5. Jacksonville; 2-0; 114

6. Handley; 2-0; 100

7. West Morgan (1); 2-0; 75

8. Oneonta; 1-1; 36

9. T.R. Miller; 1-1; 34

10. Anniston; 1-1; 29

Others receiving votes: Bayside Academy (2-0) 13, Bibb Co. (2-0) 11, Dora (1-1) 9, West Blocton (2-0) 7, Randolph (0-2) 1, St. Michael (1-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (15); 2-0; 221

2. Mobile Christian; 2-0; 154

3. St. James (3); 1-1; 137

4. Madison Academy (2); 2-0; 133

5. Gordo; 1-1; 110

6. Houston Academy; 2-0; 100

7. Geraldine; 2-0; 80

8. Piedmont; 0-1; 73

9. Sylvania; 1-0; 70

10. Straughn; 1-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Ohatchee (2-0) 10, Thomasville (1-0) 10, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-2) 6, Pike Co. (0-1) 5, Trinity (2-0) 5, W.S. Neal (2-0) 5, Southside-Selma (1-0) 2, Westbrook Christian (1-0) 2, Winfield (2-0) 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. B.B. Comer (14); 2-0; 219

2. Highland Home (2); 2-0; 167

3. Pisgah (1); 1-0; 166

4. Fyffe (3); 0-1; 156

5. Reeltown; 1-0; 118

6. Vincent; 2-0; 95

7. Goshen; 2-0; 70

8. Tuscaloosa Academy; 1-1; 55

9. Luverne; 2-0; 33

10. Ariton; 0-2; 20

Others receiving votes: Collinsville (1-0) 18, Aliceville (0-2) 6, Sulligent (2-0) 5, Central-Coosa (2-0) 2, Isabella (1-0) 2, Lamar Co. (2-0) 2, St. Luke's (2-0) 2, Cold Springs (2-0) 1, Cottonwood (1-0) 1, Falkville (2-0) 1, Lanett (1-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Leroy (19); 1-0; 237

2. Elba; 2-0; 171

3. Pickens Co. (1); 2-0; 159

4. Lynn; 1-0; 125

5. Brantley; 1-1; 87

6. Sweet Water; 1-1; 74

7. Millry; 1-1; 61

8. Florala; 1-0; 55

9. Meek; 1-1; 52

10. Spring Garden; 1-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Coosa Christian (1-1) 28, Loachapoka (2-0) 26, Decatur Heritage (2-0) 14, Hackleburg (1-1) 7, Georgiana (1-1) 6, Keith (2-0) 3, Southern Choctaw (0-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (19); 3-0; 237

2. Lee-Scott; 2-0; 178

3. Lowndes Academy; 2-0; 139

4. Jackson Academy; 3-0; 132

5. Chambers Academy (1); 2-1; 114

6. Autauga Academy; 3-0; 84

7. Banks Academy; 2-0; 81

8. Clarke Prep; 2-1; 59

9. Southern Academy; 3-0; 53

10. Patrician; 1-2; 49

Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (3-0) 14.