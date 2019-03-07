Longtime assistant coach Mark Wisener is no longer with the Jacksonville State softball team.
"Mark is no longer with our program due to personal reasons," head coach Jana McGinnis said Thursday from her hotel room in Lubbock, Texas, where her team will begin play Friday in the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic.
McGinnis confirmed Wisener has been on leave from the team since the first week of February. Jacksonville State's season began Feb. 8. He served as a full-time assistant to McGinnis since 1996.
When athletics director Greg Seitz was reached Thursday, he confirmed that Wisener is not employed at the university but he declined to provide more details.
When asked for comment, Wisener responded with a text message: "Jacksonville State University is an awesome place that I was very lucky to be a part of for 23 years. Jana McGinnis is my best friend outside of my family that I have ever had! She is one of a kind as a person and a coach. JSU Softball will not miss a step and be stronger than ever."
Jacksonville State has played 13 games with McGinnis and assistant Julie Boland leading the team, with the Gamecocks posting a 9-4 record. Boland has taken over Wisener's job of coaching first base when the team is at bat. Senior catcher Lex Hull has been given more control in calling what type of pitch is thrown, which was Wisener's responsibility in the past.
Boland and Wisener previously split duties in pitching to hitters for batting practice, but JSU pitchers have taken over Wisener's portion.
McGinnis said she will not hire a new assistant coach until after the season.
"Greg (Seitz) talked about making an emergency hire," McGinnis said, "but our assistant coaches make our program. There are so many qualities I look for besides being able to come quickly."