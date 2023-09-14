Ashland fox confirmed to have rabies

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a word of caution to pet owners after a fox in Ashland was confirmed to have rabies.
The department Tuesday warned pet owners that they need to ensure their animals’ rabies vaccinations are up to date on account of a fox that was “acting strangely” and was found “stumbling” around the city of Ashland, according to a recent news release. Authorities captured the animal, which tested positive for rabies — though police do not yet know the strain.
“Wildlife, especially raccoons, pose a risk of rabies to other animals and humans,” the release stated. “The best protection is to keep your animal current on rabies vaccines.”
According to the release, Alabama state law requires certain pets, such as dogs, cats and ferrets to have rabies vaccinations.
The release stated that no other animal aside from the fox was found to have been tested positive or is believed to have been exposed; however, “there were a few domestic animals on the property that were not vaccinated.’
The release listed numerous way to minimize household pets’ exposure to rabies.These include not allowing your pets to run loose outdoors outside of fenced-in areas, and not to leave pet food outside unattended.
“Vaccinating your animals against rabies is the best way to keep your pets protected from the deadly virus,” said Dr. Dee Jones, a state public health veterinarian. “Animal vaccinations also help protect people. People are often exposed when the animal first becomes sick and before rabies can be confirmed.”
For a full list of tips and precautions, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/rabies.html