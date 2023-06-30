Arrest made in cold-case homicide

HEFLIN — An arrest has been made in the 2002 homicide of Monica Rollins and her 6-year-old son Dalton Rollins.
Heflin police made the announcement during a news conference Friday afternoon at the Heflin Parks and Recreation gym.
Warrants were obtained for two murder charges on Lewis Ladon Spivey, 39, who was taken into custody by Heflin police Chief Ross McGlaughn and Investigator Cap. Scott Bonner upon his release from a Florida prison where he had been serving a 15-year sentence on unrelated charges.
Spivey was then moved to the Cleburne County jail. On Thursday a hearing was held pursuant to Alabama Code 15-13-3, also known as Aniah’s Law. During the hearing the court found that certain criteria had been met to invoke Aniah’s Law and Spivey will be held in pretrial confinement with no bond.
Monica Rollins was a pregnant 23-year-old mother of two in 2002. She and her sons Dalton, then 6, and Aaron, then 2, had lived in a mobile home on Sugar Hill Road in Heflin for just about a year when Monica and Dalton were stabbed to death in the home in September that year, according to press accounts from the time.
Bonner said that an extensive investigation involving multiple agencies over the course of two decades culminated on June 26 when murder warrants were secured on Spivey.
Bonner said that Spivey has cooperated with the investigation and has given a complete confession wherein he outlined the events that day and has taken sole responsibility for both murders.