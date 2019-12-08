During what turned out to be yet another contentious and embarrassing Anniston City Council meeting, our local elected officials found something even they could all agree on.
They voted unanimously to name the section of West 14th Street in front of the YMCA in honor of Betty Carr, who served in such positions as youth director and program director during her employment there from 1967-85, according to an article by The Star’s Tim Lockette.
Carr will be 95 on Jan. 21, and her name has peppered the pages of The Anniston Star for almost 80 years. As early as 1941, she and Jimmie Johnson were voted the friendliest boy and girl at Anniston High, and in 1942, she and Frank Willett were listed as Anniston High’s "most popular."
Carr served as the first director at Camp Hamilton, the Anniston YMCA's day camp near Weaver. It was the time she spent working at the YMCA that largely solidified her reputation as a giving and caring member of the greater Anniston community. She never valued things as much as she valued people.
Here’s a small example.
Carr, a major Bama fan who graduated from the University of Alabama in 1949, normally doesn’t miss her alma mater’s football games. But when a couple of family friends chose to drop by during the 2015 Iron Bowl, she turned the TV off.
“... these girls are from California and I never get to see them,” she later told a Star reporter, “so they’re much more important to me than watching the game.”
When she turned 90 in 2015, then-Mayor Vaugn Stewart presented Carr with the key to the city. Asked by Star columnist Donna Barton what has contributed to her long and fulfilling life, Carr gave five answers:
1. Spiritual life: "I want to set the record straight," she said. "Without Jesus as my Lord and Savior, I would be nothing — zero."
2. Her parents: Both of Carr’s parents were community-oriented.
3. Friendships: Carr grew up in a neighborhood surrounded by families that all knew each other.
4. Physical activity: Carr was an avid tennis player who became interested in the game when she was just a child. When she was older, she played basketball and spent three years as a cheerleader for the Anniston High School football team. Carr also enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping and hiking and appreciating nature.
5. Mental activity. Carr has stayed active socially well into her senior years.
When she turned 93, she was congratulated by friends and admirers who spoke highly of her during a gathering at Classic on Noble where she served as a greeter for many years. But she characteristically deflected any praise for herself, saying, "To God be the glory, not me." Asked for any advice she might give, Carr said: "Find a common cause to work for, and follow Jesus."
On Tuesday, the council surprised Carr with a red-and-white “Betty Carr Way” sign.
“The Betty Carr way is the way of giving,” Councilwoman Millie Harris said.
Yes, giving … but the Betty Carr way is also caring and working hard and staying humble and pursuing the greater good in service to a Higher Power.
Carr told the crowd at the council meeting that she hoped the city would find some unity.
“We need to get together more,” she said. “We need community togetherness.”
Considering the bickering and in-fighting and name-calling from some of our elected officials, even at that very meeting, her words could not have been more appropriate.
Maybe that’s why, when I was promoted to this position more than a year and a half ago, I got a call from Betty. She challenged me, not to ignore the city’s shortcomings, but to also look for the things that are going right in the city of Anniston and try to highlight those things that are positive and uplifting as often as possible.
I consider today’s column as part of my efforts to do just that.
Anthony Cook is executive editor of Consolidated Publishing. amcook70@gmail.com