ANTHONY COOK: Support your local business … including your local newspaper (column)

As the community grapples with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, local businesses have been hit hard by the decrease in human activity.
An object at rest tends to remain at rest — in every way. As we’ve adjusted our daily habits to spending more time at home away from crowds, going out primarily for necessities, foot traffic for local businesses has dropped off tremendously.
Additionally, a state mandate banning on-site dining has forced local restaurants to make curbside pick-up their primary source of business.
Locally owned businesses like Nolan’s, Mata’s, Top O The River, Oxford Lumber, Betty’s, Dad’s and Brad’s BBQ joints, Johnson’s grocery and Martin’s clothing stores all took a chance on us by investing their own money and talent and opening businesses in this community.
And while some others might have corporate-sounding names that you might find around the state and around the country — like Hobby Lobby and Dillards — most of the managers and waiters and cashiers who work there are friends, family and neighbors who grew up right here in Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville.
Piggly Wiggly, NHC Place, Autumn Cove and many others now need us to invest in them and help get them over this coronavirus hump.
But as you make a point of patronizing local businesses, don’t forget that your local newspaper is also a local business.
The Anniston Star has kept the local community informed at every stage of this pandemic. We told you about a plan to bring coronavirus patients to McClellan and brought you the press conference live. We’ve kept you abreast of what was happening with local schools, with local government preparedness, with the response from local high school sports, with local agency shutdowns, all the way up to the first case in the state, the first case in our region, and the first case in Calhoun County.
Because this is a public health crisis, in which reliable information is crucial to keep everyone safe, we’re providing all of our coronavirus coverage for free, with no subscription required. But that local journalism is not possible without our print and online subscribers. We need your support to continue doing what we do to cover this community.
We recognize that it’s commonplace to hate on “The Red Star,” but there are real people who work under that flag across the top of the front page — people who grew up and now live in Anniston, Saks, Jacksonville, Alexandria, Oxford. I guess I’m the real out-of-towner, having my roots down the road in Munford.
I sit in the newsroom with my colleagues daily as they work long, hard hours and make every effort to get the story and get it right. They could use your support.
It’s often overlooked that newspapers are businesses. We provide a public service, but we rely on a customer base and a viable business model to support the work we do. Part of that is the advertising of local businesses as we partner with them to inform our readers about their products. But the model also depends on our print and online subscribers.
So, order a pizza, or some wings, or a meat-and-three plate from your local restaurant. Visit the websites of local businesses and make purchases of products or gift cards for yourself and others. Also, if you have a primary service provider like a barber or a babysitter or house cleaner that you’re not using during the coronavirus slowdown, consider sending them the usual service fee anyway. They likely don’t have other sources of income and could use it until this crisis passes. And it’ll help insure that they’re available when all of this is over.
But also visit www.anniston.com/subscribe and sign up for a monthly or annual subscription. There’s a room of journalists who’ve chosen to ply their skills in this community. Help make sure they can remain a resource for the community throughout this crisis, and that they'll be here for the next one.
Anthony Cook is executive editor for Consolidated Publishing. amcook70@gmail.com