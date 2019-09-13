The next Something To Do Sunday event will be this Sunday afternoon in the Constantine community in west Anniston.
The plan is to provide an afternoon of fun activities for all residents — but especially the kids — from Constantine and surrounding areas.
We’ll have the popular Something To Do trailer, which is essentially a recreation center on wheels, equipped with games, sporting equipment, arts and crafts, etc. There will be games, live music and food. Everything is free.
The monthly Something To Do Sundays started as a response to a spate of violence almost a year ago in the city of Anniston. During several meetings, dozens of men agreed to begin having regular interaction with the city’s youth — either formally or informally.
In essence, the effort is about concerned community residents coming together on one accord to offer our deserving youth a structured, yet fun-filled opportunity to play and learn. Beginning in January of this year, under the auspices of the Anniston Parks and Rec Department, volunteers began holding the Something To Do Sunday monthly events, rotating among Anniston’s communities and parks, including Carver Community Center, the Norwood Park in north Anniston, South Highland Park and Golden Springs.
There was a week-long Something To Do Spring Break that included trips to Montgomery and Tennessee. There was also a Back to School event at Zinn Park on the Saturday before school started. It was held in partnership with the civic organization Next Up and included a backpack giveaway.
The most recent event was last Saturday at Zinn Park and was held in partnership with local pastors. Spearheaded by Apostle Mary Golden, the “Nehemiah Project in the Park” was billed as an effort to “rebuild unity” in Anniston. The program was marked by a message on unity, prayer, music and refreshments.
Special thanks to the Anniston Fire Department for attending that event and interacting with the youth.
Everyone is welcome to Sunday’s gathering, and we especially invite men who are willing to volunteer to interact with the youth. Local pastors, businessmen, civic leaders and police officers have volunteered throughout the year and are asked to attend.
Parents, please remember to have students bring their most recent report card. Rewards will be given to A&B students.
The event is from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Constantine Park, 1501 Constantine Ave., Anniston.
For more information, contact Anniston’s Parks & Recreation Department at 256-236-8221.