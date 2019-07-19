This weekend is the next Something To Do Sunday gathering. This one is in Glen Addie, and it’s a special one for a couple of reasons.
First, it promises to be our biggest event yet, with all the usual activities — basketball, soccer, golf, chess, checkers, flag football, arts and crafts, etc. — plus, bouncy houses, door prizes and a block party trailer/food truck with popcorn, sno cones, cotton candy, hot dogs, drinks and more.
There’s going to be something for everyone, plus plenty of refreshments to keep you nourished and cool.
The second reason this Something To Do Sunday is special is because it’s the culmination of a broader partnership that includes the Anniston Parks and Rec Department, which will bring its Something To Do recreation trailer loaded with games, sporting equipment, arts and crafts, etc.; Parker Memorial Baptist Church at 1205 Quintard Ave.; and Christian Fellowship Bible Church at 600 Mulberry Ave., which is in the Glen Addie community.
Parker Memorial is responsible for the bouncy houses and the block party trailer, which is provided by the Calhoun Baptist Association.
To prevent any potential issues with through-traffic, the city plans to block off access to Mulberry Avenue across from the gathering site, which is an open field next to the former community center. Kids and parents from the apartment complex will be able to walk over to the event without having to worry about avoiding cars.
Finally, as the pastor at Christian Fellowship, I look forward to one other element of this Something To Do Sunday, and that’s registering the neighborhood’s youth to attend our Vacation Bible School, which starts the next day (Monday). The theme is “Into The Wild” and there will be classes for every age group, including adults.
Something To Do Sundays started in January as a response by dozens of men throughout Anniston and the broader community to a spate of violence late last year involving area youth.
Our mission is to connect with each other and with the city’s youth, giving them something to do while also providing guidance and structure in a fun atmosphere.
We gather from 3-5 p.m. every third Sunday at the city’s various communities. Sunday’s event, which starts at 2 p.m., is going to be an awesome afternoon of fun and games, but also instruction and inspiration.
Community organizers, dads, politicians, civic leaders, Anniston police and anyone interested in making a difference have been involved with Something To Do Sundays. Volunteers are always welcome and needed. Your only responsibility is to make sure the kids are having a good time. Get to know them and let them get to know you.
We hope to see you this afternoon.
IF YOU GO:
When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 21
Where: 426 Mulberry Ave., Glen Addie community, Anniston
Who: Everyone is welcome
Cost: Free
Anthony Cook is executive editor of Consolidated Publishing. Reach him at amcook70@gmail.com.