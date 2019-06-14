The next Something To Do Sunday will be next weekend on June 23. The usual third Sunday gathering was rescheduled this month in deference to Father’s Day.
The June event will be at the Norwood Park in north Anniston and will feature the Something To Do Sundays trailer, which is a traveling recreation center on wheels. The trailer is equipped with games, sporting equipment, arts and crafts — everything kids need for an afternoon of outdoor fun.
Kids of all ages are invited to the Norwood Park event to participate in the activities, which will include soccer, football, baseball, dodgeball, tug of war, golf, basketball and more. They will also get to enjoy the on-site splash pad, and the event will provide free food.
Something To Do Sundays was born out of a response to multiple instances of violence last year in the city of Anniston. During several meetings, dozens of men agreed to begin having regular interaction with the city’s youth.
The repeated complaint from many of the teens we heard from was that “there’s nothing to do.”
Anniston Parks and Recreation Director (and now interim city manager) Steven Folks reached out to me with the idea of monthly gatherings where men interact with the city’s youth, giving them something to do while also providing guidance and structure in a fun atmosphere.
The first gathering was in January at Carver Community Center and then expanded to the Anniston Aquatic Center at McClellan. During spring break, we rotated the gatherings among the city’s neighborhoods, and the most recent event was at Hodges Community Center in Golden Springs.
The men who join us each month are volunteers and more are always needed. Almost all of the kids who show up are African-American, but all men — black, white or other — who want to make a positive difference in the lives of children are more than welcome.
We see a greater and greater response from people who want to be involved. At this month’s Something To Do Sunday (next weekend), local barbers from D & R Barbershop plan to give 15 free haircuts, which could go up to as many as 30 free haircuts if other barbers are available to volunteer.
Another benefactor is funding several free swim passes to the city’s swimming pools, which will be distributed at the Norwood Park event.
Folks said he’s often approached by community leaders and local businesspeople who want to know how they can help with the Something To Do Sundays. Indeed, many of them, including police Chief Shane Denham and Capt. Curtis McCants, show up in shorts and tee-shirts and play basketball and golf and other games with the kids.
Building those relationships is a key goal of this initiative. We want our youth to know that there are men who care about them and want what’s best for them, and are available to offer an alternative to poor choices.
Many of the kids are responding. Folks recently shared the story of a dad who said his daughter reminded him about the monthly gathering. “It’s the third Sunday, dad. It’s time for Something To Do.”
Anthony Cook is executive editor of Consolidated Publishing. amcook70@gmail.com, 256-235-3540.
IF YOU GO:
When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 23
Where: Norwood Park, 515 W. 28th St., Anniston
Who: Everyone is welcome
Cost: Free