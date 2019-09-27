When the Lifeway closed its brick-and-mortar Christian bookstore at the Oxford Exchange earlier this year, it felt like the local Christian community was robbed of something that not even the endless reach of online shopping could replace.

Anthony Cook Anthony Cook is the executive editor for Consolidated Publishing. Reach him at amcook70@gmail.com or 256-235-3540.

But local pastor has opened a new Christian bookstore in Anniston that in some ways is even better the branch of the national chain that closed.

Last month Jason Bachus of Heflin opened Christian Book and Supply in Golden Springs in the Greenbrier Village shopping center, next to Sonic on Greenbrier Road. The 42-year-old worked for three years at Lifeway and saw the closing as an opportunity to continue serving others by meeting their Christian literature needs.

Bachus is a 1995 graduate of Heflin High and has been the lead pastor of the Church at Pleasant Grove near Hollis Crossroads for four years.

“I want to serve people and do things that have eternal value,” he said. “I was sad when the store closed, but through prayer, God said ‘You can keep serving; you’re just going to have to step out a little bit.’”

STORE INFORMATION Christian Book & Supply 1521D Greenbrier Dear Road Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday, 10-2 christianbookandsupply@hotmail.com 256-201-1202

This past week, I had the opportunity to chat with Bachus, who co-owns the store with longtime friend, Daniel Moore (not the painter).

Where do you get your inventory? Did any of it come from the Lifeway store that closed?

Very little of it. All of the fixtures, shelving and the computers came from Lifeway. (As for the books), I have a few different distributors. I’m actually an authorized Lifeway dealer. But also Anchor distributing, Spring Harbor distributing … I can pretty much get things from basically anybody. Whatever (the customer) needs, honestly, probably more than Lifeway because Lifeway just got from Lifeway, but I’m Lifeway and other people.

What’s your motivation for opening the store?

To serve people. Our card says: We want to equip the people of God to expand the kingdom of God. I worked at Walmart in the pet food department. (These customers) aren’t coming in getting dog food. They’re coming in getting things that affect their eternity. That’s pretty heavy, and people need a place to come for those kinds of things.

From a business perspective, how do you rationalize opening a bookstore at a time when the internet just shut down the previous bookstore where you worked?

Corporations got so big that they ran the mom-and-pop shops out of business. Then the internet came in, and, because of overhead, they ran the corporations out of business, but then it’s pushing stuff back to the mom-and-pop. I don’t have corporate stuff to deal with. There’s still a market for it, just because people need to be served.

What is the advantage of a walk-in bookstore vs. online where there’s a whole world of options?

Part of it is the whole world of options. Type in ‘grief’ and you have 650,000 to choose from. How are you going to narrow that down? We talk to people who have read it. We carry a book on grieving widows because a woman who comes in lost her husband and was buying a second copy of this book. She said ‘Every widow needs this book.’ I’m not a widow or a woman, but I know what book (a grieving widow) needs because I talked to her.

What Christian books are trending right now?

The movie “Overcomer” just came out, and there’s a book and a Bible study that goes with it, and those just hit the shelves, so that’s going to drive people.

How many employees do you have?

It’s just me and the co-owner, and I make my wife (Crystal) do things (laughs out loud). Anything that’s pretty and arranged neatly, that would be her. That’s what the coffee area over there is.

What do we need to know about Daniel Moore, the co-owner?

He’s been one of my closest friends for ages and ages. He’s the drummer at our church band. His mother was a business owner. They’re getting ready to retire, so we combined our brains. He’ll be here full time, but he’s helping his mother and dad retire at their shop, Dryden Flowers and Gifts.

What is your vision for the store?

I want to get to the point where I’m able to have anything anybody needs when they need it and then be able to get it for them — whatever it might be. The main thing is being able to serve them better.