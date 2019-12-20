ANTHONY COOK: Christianity Today magazine misses golden opportunity in Trump editorial (column)

I’m an unapologetic follower of Jesus Christ.
My politics don’t inform my faith. My faith informs my politics. And my marriage. And my work life. And everything I do and say. That doesn’t mean I get it right all the time, but I want to be more like Christ all the time, so I try to acknowledge my failings.
I was asked about my thoughts on an editorial published Thursday by Christianity Today magazine, calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office. It’s not my politics, but my faith that guides my response. In essence, I believe it was a missed opportunity.
Listen, I get it. Hillary Clinton was the other option in 2016, and her policies were polar opposite to those of the evangelical Christian right. I didn’t vote for her. But I also didn’t vote for Donald Trump. I couldn’t look past his immorality as a philanderer, a liar and an egomaniac, and how he celebrated it.
But those things were before he was elected. Since being elected, he has continued to confirm my decision not to vote for him. Not because of his politics — I’ve voted for Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives and been equally disappointed — but because supporting a man with such openly low moral standing sends the wrong message about the Christian community and ruins our witness to those who do not follow Christ. So, in large part, I agree with the editorial, but here’s why I say CT missed an opportunity to speak passionately and lovingly, but also truthfully, to the Christian community: the Bible.
The editorial — perhaps intentionally — didn’t cite a single biblical passage, but the target audience is clearly believers, particularly those who support the president. A sincere appeal, therefore, should not be based on opinion, but on the authority of scripture, which is the foundation upon which the faith of every believer stands. Even if/when we lose our individual prominence and political voice, the word of God will continue to be valid. I’m open to correction if I’ve misread my Bible, but as far as I can tell, here’s what scripture says:
• Trump has said repeatedly that he’s never done anything to apologize for, even when asked in the context of his faith about repentance. The Bible says we’ve ALL sinned (Romans 3:10-23), and a relationship with Christ starts with repentance.
• Donald Trump believes he is attacked more than any other president (never mind that other presidents have actually been assassinated), and so he responds in kind, usually through Twitter, even if it’s to respond to a teenage girl. The Bible says not to be overcome with evil but to overcome evil with good (Romans 12:20-21);
• When Trump’s incessant lying, adultery, belligerent behavior, profane speech and self-aggrandizing worldview are pointed out, some Christians will bring up the biblical David and point out how David committed adultery, lied about it and even had the woman’s husband killed, but was still called “a man after God’s own heart.” The difference is that David didn’t surround himself with sycophants who cheered on his sinful behavior. The prophet Nathan pointed his finger at David and told him he that he’d sinned against God, and David was heartbroken over his sin, and repented (2 Samuel 12, Psalm 51).
• Some will say don’t look at what he says or tweets; look at what he’s doing for the country in terms of the economy, stock market and jobs. But the Bible says we should not sell out our Christian values for any reason, even a good economy. There should be core convictions that we uphold, regardless of how it impacts our finances (Matthew 6:24, Mark 8:36).
• Then there are the hot-button issues of abortion and gay marriage. Donald Trump has sided with the evangelical community on those issues and has appointed conservative justices who will uphold family values and make it easier for Christians to be Christians, rather than be oppressed for our beliefs. Truth is, we’re so spoiled in this country that we believe it’s oppression when someone disagrees with us. Never mind that Christians in other countries are actually dying for proclaiming Christ. The greater point is this: Show me in the Bible where it says life is supposed to be a cakewalk for Christians. In fact, the Bible says we will be persecuted, scorned, beaten and killed for our beliefs (Matthew 5:10-11, Matthew 10:22, John 15:18, John 16:1-4, 1 Peter 4:12-16), as was Jesus himself.
Not once did Jesus say that our relief would come by electing the right president, but relief is in that we, ourselves, have been elected by the King of kings. The biblical response to abortion and gay marriage is not filling in a bubble on a ballot, but by living and sharing God’s view of life, and living it in a way that’s appealing, not appalling (Colossians 1:9-10).
Whether Trump should be removed from the presidency is not something I fret over. When a friend came to me in tears the morning after Trump was elected, I told her not to worry, that Trump wouldn’t be in office if it was not God’s will or if it somehow opposed God’s will. That’s why I pray for him and, as a pastor, encourage my congregation to pray for him.
No president should have to look over his shoulder out of worry that someone is wrongfully trying to undo his election. But no president should enjoy the unwavering defense of the Christian community when he so blatantly, willfully and unapologetically violates our values.
Our standards should not rise and fall with the person who agrees with us politically. Our standards should be steadfastly rooted in the One who died and rose for us spiritually.
Are we commanded to follow a president, or to follow Christ?
Anthony Cook is executive editor of Consolidated Publishing and pastor of Christian Fellowship Bible Church. amcook70@gmail.com