News media have been around for more than 300 years, and, as the Fourth Estate, we have always been incorporated into the fabric of the United States of America. The founders of this nation established a system of governance that gives newspapers a primary role in being watchdogs over those in political power.
Because of that, we often assume that how we operate and why we do what we do is common knowledge. But it’s increasingly apparent that it’s necessary to let our readers know more about how we arrive at the editorial decisions we make.
So today The Anniston Star launches an occasional column called “On Background.”
In the journalism world, “on background” is how a legitimate source shares sensitive information with a reporter without being cited by name as the source of that information. You’ll usually see that person attributed by their profession (senator, postal worker, banker) or as “a source close to the story” or “a high-ranking official.”
Our goal here is to give you the background story behind how we handle a particular published report, a peek at the decisions we make about the news that matters to you.
This past week, Star staff writer Mia Kortright reported on an ongoing investigation into a case where nine men face rape-related charges involving two victims. The charges stem from incidents that reportedly occurred between January and September of this year.
The men range in age from 18-22, and the girls are younger than 16, which apparently is what triggered the charges.
Eight of the men were charged with second-degree rape involving one of the girls, and one man was charged with second-degree sodomy from an incident involving the other girl, according to police reports.
Five of the men were charged Tuesday, and the other four were charged Wednesday. Once our stories were posted online, many social media commenters began speculating about the circumstances surrounding the cases, but some also demanded that the suspects be named and shamed.
“They are adults Names should have been given!” one Facebook commenter wrote.
“Show their names to shame them, the very least that should happen!” said another.
Indeed, by Friday morning, the Calhoun County Jail had released the names and mugshots of the young men charged in the case. Birmingham-based TV stations published the names and the mugshots.
We did not.
We don't report on crimes to shame the accused, who are considered innocent until proven guilty in our society's system of justice. We report on crimes so that people will know what that justice system is doing, for whom and to whom. Our community needs to know that our courts and our police officers are seeking justice for victims and affording the accused their constitutional rights.
In the regard, The Anniston Star has a longstanding policy of not identifying the suspects or victims in sex-related criminal cases before there’s a conviction. We reason that the stigma attached to sex-related crimes is so damaging to a person’s reputation and social standing that, even if a suspect were to be found not guilty, society would continue to associate that person with the charge.
When defendants are convicted or plead guilty, we typically name them. Additionally, when the accused is in a position of public trust or is accused of using some non-family authority (teacher, pastor, jail guard, etc.) to facilitate their alleged assault, we reconsider the policy because we think such suspects should face extra scrutiny. We assess those instances on a case-by-case basis.
To be clear, our media colleagues have done nothing illegal or unethical by publishing the names of the suspects. But, once published, there’s no way to unring that bell, even if any or all of the young men are ultimately vindicated.
We choose to err on the side of caution and not publish the identifications of those charged with sex-related crimes unless and until they are found guilty in a court of law.
Now you know what we know ...
Have a question or want an explanation about anything in The Anniston Star’s news coverage? Email me at amcook70@gmail.com and please put “On background” in the subject line.