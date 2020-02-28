ANTHONY COOK: Big news week behind us, big news week ahead as we shift to new model (column)

As I write this, I’m reminded that this last week was our final week as a five-day weekly newspaper. Beginning this first week in March, we are officially a three-day-a-week paper, publishing Wednesday, Friday and Weekend editions.
As a traditional newspaper man, I mourn the loss of any print days. I’m a fan of the rumbling press, and the smell of the ink and the staying power of news captured in a moment.
But anymore, the news moves too quickly to pin down long enough for the printed paper to matter very long. Last week’s big news in Calhoun County is a case in point.
Around midday last Saturday, we received an email from Health and Human Services informing us that coronavirus patients were being brought to the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston. Reporters Tim Lockette and Ben Nunnally immediately began making phone calls and notifying our readers about the decision once they confirmed it was real.
We live streamed the press conference at City Hall where Mayor Jack Draper informed us that he had no prior warning about the decision and could offer few additional details.
The reporting was immediate, sharp and as thorough as possible, given the lack of available information. A full story appeared in Sunday morning’s paper. However, hours after those newspapers hit your doorsteps, the decision had been reversed, and that front-page story in your Sunday paper was already obsolete.
The point? News happens too quickly, news cycles are too short to rely on a daily newspaper to keep you informed up to the minute. The only way to stay informed in real time about your community is to have access to your local online news source.
That’s not to say that newspapers don’t have value. In print is where we will continue to do long-form, enterprise journalism that takes a deep dive into local issues that matter. For instance, we’re currently working on finding the worst roads in each of our counties, and talking to officials about how they prioritize which roads get paved with the limited resources they have.
Through our partners at Alabama Daily News, we’ll also continue to keep you up-to-date on state legislation that affects us locally — bills like the one that would end police jurisdictions outside city limits all over the state, or the one that would ban smoking in the car when children are passengers, or efforts to make the state school board appointed rather than elected.
Our plan at Consolidated Publishing is to bring you the best of both worlds — up-to-the-minute coverage of news and sports in your community in the form of stories, photos, video and podcasts through our digital-first approach online; and insightful features, opinion, Dear Abby and other local and wire columnists, Comics and coupons, etc., in print.
The place you’ll notice the biggest difference is in how your paper is delivered. We will no longer use carriers, but, beginning this week, the newspaper will be delivered by the postal service and will arrive with your daily mail. The weekend edition will arrive on Saturday.
As we leave one really newsy week behind, we look forward to a week where we’ll have local, state and national elections on Tuesday. (Sample ballots are in today’s paper.) In addition to voting for the Republican or Democratic presidential nominees and deciding whether to shift to an appointed rather than elected state school board, in Calhoun County, voters also will decide whether to allow Sunday alcohol sales in unincorporated parts of the county.
There’s a lot more on the ballot in Talladega County where voters will choose county commissioners for Districts 1 and 5, a county revenue commissioner and a county school board member for District 4.
We’ll be there late into the night Tuesday to bring you election results in real time on our website, and we’ll give you the responses of the candidates and other insights in the Wednesday and following print editions. As an old newspaper man, I miss the good ole days when print ruled, but I’m also cautiously optimistic with a nervous excitement about what we’re increasingly able to do in the digital world.
I’ll see you on the other side.
Anthony Cook is executive editor of Consolidated Publishing. amcook70@gmail.com